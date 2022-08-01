in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on the two broadest and most important structural groupings of all proteins, the fibrous and globular proteins. So in this video, we're gonna focus on the fibrous proteins, and the fibrous proteins are relatively insoluble proteins, and all that means is that they do not dissolve well and water. And so fibrous proteins are arranged and simple, long linear strands or sheets, and so usually fibers. Proteins. Onley contain one type of secondary structure, and so you'll see that they usually only contain either Alfa Hillis ease or beta sheets. But they don't have a mixture of the two, and so, because they only contain one type of secondary structure, they typically have a simple tertiary structure and fibers proteins. They function mostly as structural proteins, so they make up the structures of a lot of different things. And so what you'll see is that fibers proteins, they provide support, shape and external protection. And in our example below, we're gonna talk about three examples of fibers proteins, alfa keratin, collagen and silk LeBron. So over here on the far left, what we have is our first example, which is Alfa carrot in an Alfa carrot in is a mammalian protein that provides support and external protection. And it's found in our hair, our skin and our fingernails. And so what you'll see is that Alfa Carrolton is predominantly Alfa Helix structure. And so we have our Alfa helix here and then with the Alfa carrot in structure. What happens is to Alfa Hillis is to separate probably peptide chains. They coil up on each other to create a coiled coil and which is a type of motif. And so what you'll see is that multiple coiled coils come together to form a proto filament, and then multiple proto filaments come together to form an alfa carrot in filament. And so again, an alfa carrot in filament is predominantly made up of Alfa Helix, which is just one type of secondary structure. And you'll also see the Alfa Carrot in has this long linear type of structure. Now our second type of fibers protein is collagen, and like Alfa keratin, collagen is used to provide support. And so it's found in connective tissues such as cartilage, tendons and bones. And so what you'll see is that collagen has these three separate chains and these chains are intertwined on one another. So they have to have some turns to be able to create this turning structure that they have here now. The poly peptide chains of collagen. They're different than Alfa Carrots and because they're actually not Alfa Hillis ease and so thes chains here again, all they have are some turns to be able to, uh, intertwine the way that they do and which will also notices that collagen. It has a long, linear type of structure. So it doesn't have so many terms that create a small, spherical, globular type of shape, like what we'll see when we talk about globular proteins. Now for our last type of fiber structure, what we have is silk for Bro Owen and so, so for brown is a protein produced by insects such as spiders, spiders, and what you'll see is that it's found and spider webs and professors like to use silk for broken as a classic example of beta sheets. And what you'll see is that we've got these sheets here, these layers off anti parallel beta sheets that are all hydrogen bonded together to create the silk fibrin structure and So, uh, in our next video, we're gonna be able to get a little bit of practice on fiber proteins, and then we'll talk about the globular proteins, so I'll see you guys in those videos.

