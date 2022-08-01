in this video, we're gonna talk about SDS page. So STS Page is really just an acronym for a protein separation technique and the S. D s stands for sodium dough Dekel sulfate and the page should sound familiar to you guys from our previous lesson on native gel electrophoresis. And that's because native gel electrophoresis is also known as native page, and the page just stands for Polly acrylamide gel, electrophoresis and again, Polly Acrylamide is just the name of the organic compound that makes up the gel matrix. And so STS Page is a protein separation technique that separates proteins Onley based on the mass of the protein. And so there is only one factor that influences the migration of the protein through the gel, and that is the mass of the protein. And that's a lot different than native page because with native page, there are three factors that influence the migration of the protein through the gel, and that is the native charge, the native shape and the native mass. But with STS page, it's on Lee, the mass of the protein that influences the migration. And so, if you're wondering what sodium dough Dekel sulfate is, or STS. It's just a highly non polar detergent that has a negative charge, and it's used to de nature proteins. So STS will de nature the proteins and give all of the proteins a net negative charge. And we'll talk more about how STDs works and some of our later videos. Now, as we already mentioned, Polly Acrylamide is just the name of the organic compound that makes up the gel matrix and Polly acrylamide. Gel matrices are commonly used to separate proteins because it's proven to be quite effective for separating proteins. Now recall from our previous lesson video that it's the larger proteins that will actually travel slower through the gel. During gel electrophoresis and the smaller proteins, they're gonna travel much faster through the gel. So keep that in mind. And because there's only one factor that influences the migration of the protein through the gel with STS page that allows us to use ladders or markers. And a lateral marker is really just a control reference proteins of known molecular size and quantity. And so we're actually able to approximate a pro an unknown proteins, size and quantity just by comparing. So just by comparisons to the ladder. So by comparing the migration of the unknown protein to the migration of proteins that are part of our ladder, were actually able to approximate the size and quantity of the unknown protein. And we'll be able to see how this works a little bit down below in our example. And so the reason that this is ableto work is because when we plot the log of the molecular weight versus the relative migration off the proteins in the STS page gel, it actually turns out to be a linear relationship. And again, we'll be able to see that down below in our example. So in our example of SDS page on the Left, what we have is an SDS page gel, and we have two different lanes Lane number one and Lane number two, and notice that in Lane number one, we have all of these different protein bands because this is referring to are ladder and our ladder has a bunch of different proteins of known molecular size and quantity, and so you can see that each of these protein band is indicated by a particular molecular size. Ingram's promote. And so it's the larger proteins with larger molecular weight that are going to travel slower through the gel and noticed that they started up here in the top of the lane and they're moving down towards the bottom of the gel, and it didn't move very far because of how large it is. But the smaller proteins, on the other hand, they moved through the gel very quickly, so they started the same position. But they moved to the jail much, much faster. And we know that gel electrophoresis generates an electric field with a negative charge on one end of the gel and a positive charge on the other end of the gel. And because STS has a negative charge on it, the proteins are all going to end up having a negative charge regardless of their native charge. And again, we'll talk more about how STS actually works, and some of our later videos, now in lane number, to notice what we have is our unknown protein. So we have no idea what the molecular sizes of this protein, but when we run STS page of the unknown protein alongside a ladder, what we're able to do is compare the migration of the unknown protein through the gel What? The migration of known proteins through the gel. And so what you can see is that, uh, the unknown protein here is migrating at a position that's right in between 45,000 and 31,000 protein markers. And so, with that saying is that are unknown. Protein must have a molecular size. That's right about in between these two. And so if you take the midpoint of 45,000 and 31,000, or the average of 76,000, so that would be add 45,000 to 31,000 divided by two, you'll get an unknown. Uh, you'll get a molecular weight of about 38,000, and that would be grams promote. Now, this is, um, or visual way to be able to approximate the mass of unknown protein so you can see how we were able to use the ladder to determine the mass of the unknown protein, which we said visually looks about 38,000. But a more accurate way to be able to approximate the mass of the unknown protein is toe plot. The molecular weight, the log of the molecular weight versus the relative migration of the proteins through the STS gel. So essentially, what we have over here on the right is the log of the molecular weight and the relative migration of the proteins to the gel on the X axis. And so we're able to measure the distance that each of these protein ladders were, uh migrated through the gel. And that's what we're putting on. The X axis is the essentially the distance. The relative migration through the gel and on the Y axis were putting the known molecular weights of all of these ladders. So each of these black point here represents a point on, uh, one of these protein ladders. And so notice that the relationship, if we were to draw a line of best fit between this point, it's between all of these points. It's really a linear relationship between the log of the molecular weight and the relative migration through the gel. And that's what we said previously. It's a linear relationship, and you can see this blue line going through here is a very a clothes line of best fit, and we have We know that the formula for a line is why equals M X plus B. And so we're able to use the formula for the line of best fit to determine the mass of the unknown protein. So what we can do is we can measure the migration of the unknown protein through the gel, and we can use the, uh, formula for the line of best fit to determine where on the line does that fall. And what MASS does that correspond with to determine the mass of the unknown protein? And that is a more accurate way to be able to approximate the mass of a protein. But also, uh, you could just try toe eyeball it, and that would probably be close enough. But it depends on what type of experiment that you're trying to perform and how much accuracy you really need. And so this concludes our lesson on STS page, and in our next lesson, video will be able to get a better understanding of how the STS actually works toe be able to get us these results. And so I'll see you guys in our next video

