So now that we know the STS pages, a protein separation technique that separates proteins almost exclusively on their mass, let's talk about how STS actually works. And so the way the STS works is that it binds to proteins approximately proportional to the molecular weight of a protein. And so there's about one STS molecule that binds per amino acid residue. And so if a protein has 200 amino acid residues, there's gonna be approximately 200 STS molecules that bind to that protein. And so previously, we said, the STS is a highly non polar, negatively charged detergent, and so the non polar, negatively charged STS will de nature proteins and the way that it D nature's proteins is because of the non polar portion which disrupts the hydrophobic interactions that stabilize the proteins core. And the negatively charged portion of the S. D s will overwhelm and neutralize any of the native charges that air present on a protein. And so this results in all of the proteins having very similar unfolded shapes as well as very similar charge to mass ratios. And so because all of the proteins have very similar unfolded shapes, this means that the native shape of a protein is no longer a factor. Toe influence the migration of the protein through the gel and because the native charges of a protein are neutralized by the negative charge on the S. D. S. This means that the native charges of a protein are no longer a factor. Thio influence the migration of the protein through the gel and so the Onley factor that remains that actually does influence the migration of the protein through the gel is the mass of the protein. And that's why STS page separates proteins exclusively on their mass. And so let's take a look at our example down below of STS and notice on the left. Here we have an image of the sodium Dodik Oh sulfate structure or the S. D s structure. And so notice what we have is a long hydrocarbon chain here, and we know that hydrocarbons are highly non polar. And that's what makes STS ah, highly non polar molecule. And really, it's this non polar portion here that disrupts the hydrophobic interactions that stabilize the proteins core and D nature's the protein. Now notice that the sulfate group up at the top here has this negative charge that's associated with it. And it forms an ionic interaction with a sodium molecule. And so before STs treatment notice that what we have is a protein that has a very particular shape to it. And so it has its native shape and this is our native protein, and the native protein is gonna have native charges as well as its native shape. So you can see we have these dotted lines here that represent hydrogen bonds stabilizing its secondary structure. We have positive charges. We have negative charges. We have ionic interactions that air forming. And so all of that is stabilizing the native shape of the protein. And this is before STS treatment. Now, after we treat the protein with STS notice, what we get is our denatured protein, and so are denatured protein loses its shape, noticed that its shape is an unfolded shape now and so you can see that we haven't unfolded shape and the protein also has all of these negative charges. So you can see all of these negative charges that surround the protein and the negative charges are proportional to the mass of the protein and That's because one STS molecule binds per amino acid residue. And so STS allows proteins to be separated Onley based on their mass because the shape is no longer an influence and the charge is no longer an influence. And so the last thing I want to leave you guys off with is that STS also de nature's Quaternary structure and recall that quaternary structures when ah protein has multiple poly peptide chains called sub units. Now notice that down below. In our example, we only have one poly peptide chain, so there's not any questionnaire structure. But if we were to imagine a second poly peptide chain over here, which is a smaller poly peptide chain and a smaller sub unit, uh, STS will disrupt and d nature the question eri structure. So this sub unit would also be denatured and so it would also have its own negative charges that were found on it and because, uh, STS page separates, uh, proteins based on their size, and these two are different sizes. Then that means that these two sub units would actually be separated by STS Page, and because they're separated, they're going to show up and appear on the STS page gel as separate bands. And so that's something that's very different from native page because with native page, the protein retains its native shape and sub units are not separated. But with STS sub units can be separated. However, it's very important to keep in mind that s DS does not cleave die sulfide bonds and so die sulfide bonds are co Vaillant linkages. And so, if these two sub units were actually linked via di sulfide bond like this red bond here, the dice sulfide bond would not be cleaved. And so what that means is that these two subunits would actually be forced to migrate together through the gel, and they would appear as a single band on the gel because this sub units have not been separated. And so we'll be able to get a lot more practice with this idea as we move along through our course. But for now, I just want you guys to know that STS can disrupt Quaternary structure, but it does not cleave die sulfide bonds. And so this concludes our lesson on how STS actually works, and we'll be able to get a little bit of practice in our next couple of videos. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts