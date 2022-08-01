So at this point, we understand a little bit about how STS actually works to allow for STS page two separate proteins Onley based on their mass. And so in this video, we're gonna talk about how STS page can be implemented into our protein purification strategy. And so one of the main takeaways that I want you guys to know from this video is the STS page allows biochemist toe visualize protein purification. And so, unlike chromatography, STS page allows both the numbers and the quantities of proteins to be visualized on a gel. And so, looking at our example below, we're going to see how STS page can be used to visualize the effectiveness of protein purification techniques. And so notice what we have down below is an STS page gel. And we know gel electrophoresis generates a negative charge on one end of the gel and a positive charge on the other end of the gel, and STS will make all of our proteins negative and so are proteins are going to start at the top of our gel, and they're all gonna migrate towards their opposite charge. So all of our proteins are migrating towards the bottom of the gel, and you'll notice that what we have are these six different lanes, and each lane has different contents. That air labeled at the top of the lane and notice that in the first lane over here, what we have is our ladder and our ladders and units of grams per mole. And what you'll see is that STS page separates proteins based on their mass, so the larger proteins with larger masses move slower through the gel so they end up towards the top of the Joe. But the smaller proteins with smaller masses, they move much, much faster to the bottom, and they end up towards the bottom of the gel. And so, in our first lame, we have the ladder, and you could see how we have all of the molecular markers that correspond with these particular bands that are in the latter now with our crude extract that is present in lane number to recall that the crude extract is what results from protein extraction, and that is a big mixture of all of the contents of the South. So it's no surprise that we have a bunch of different types of protein So what you'll see is that each of these bands that air present in this lane right here all of these different bands represent different proteins. And the intensity of the bands or the thickness of the band's, tells you the quantity of that particular protein. So you can see that at this point here we have a high quantity of this particular protein and this protein. Up here we have a smaller quantity of that protein, and so, uh, in our third lane, what we have is the same sample. But after the process of salting out and we know that salting out separates proteins based on their soluble, it ease when we add salt to the solution to precipitate the specific proteins that have similar soluble it ease. And so salting out, we know does not perfectly purify a protein. And that's exactly what we're able to visualize on the STS page gel. Visualize the effectiveness of the protein purification technique so we can see that the process of salting out in lane number three year does not perfectly purify our protein, so you can see that we have a bunch of different bands that are still present after the process of salting out, which means that we still have a protein mixture after the process of salting out. And we have to continue to use mawr protein purification techniques. And we were able to do visualized the effectiveness just by using STS page. And that's one of the advantages of STS page. So in Lane number four, what we have is the same sample, but after ion exchange chromatography. And so what you'll see is that ion exchange chromatography is pretty effective. We were able to isolate the protein of interest, which seems to be this band right here, and you can see that there are still a little bit of smudges that air present here, so perhaps the protein is not perfectly purified, but you can see that the effectiveness of the protein purification technique in comparison to salting out is much better. And we've isolated this protein of interest, which is this band here. Ah, little bit better. And so in Lane number five, which will see, is that we have the same sample, but after affinity chromatography, and we know that affinity chromatography is one of arm or effective types of chromatography, and so What you can see is that our protein band here is pretty much purified and we don't really see any other protein bands. And in comparison, toe Lane number six, which is our purified protein control. This is a control protein that we know has been purified. It's been confirmed, and you could see that after affinity chromatography that are protein of interest, Pretty much matches are protein control. And so this shows you that our protein, um, is purified and were ableto visual eyes that are protein is purified through using STS page. And again, that is one of the main takeaways that I want you guys to know is that, uh, the visual ization is one of the main, um, uh, benefits and advantages of STS page. And so this concludes our lesson here of visualizing protein purification on STS page gels and I'll see you guys in our next video

