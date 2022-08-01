Understanding Entropy

So we've already said that entropy is a measure of randomness or disorder, and the greater the disorder is, the greater the entropy will be. So they go hand in hand and let's take a look at an example, and what you'll see is that we have these two billiard tables and one that's on the left notice that the billiard balls are very nicely organized. They're highly ordered, and so that creates a state of low entropy, whereas on the right billiard table, the billiard balls air scattered everywhere and they're no longer a single unit. You can see they're all over the table, and they're very disorganized and have their super highly disordered. So this creates a state of high entropy, and the reactions of the universe move the universe towards a state of maximum entropy. So the universe is moving in this direction. And so this tends to confuse students because students know that cells are able to take a bunch of amino acids and link those amino acids together to create a single protein that's highly ordered and lowers the entropy, so cells are able to essentially lower entropy. So how is it that the universe is increasing entropy. And so here's the thing recall that sells our biological systems. And in our previous video, we said that systems are a local portion of the universe that we are specifically focused on, and the deal is is that the local entropy is able to decrease as long as it's accompanied by an increase in universal entropy. And so, yes, cells are able toe decrease the local entropy. They're able to lower entropy, but they have to be accompanied. Thes reactions have to be accompanied by another reaction that ultimately ends up increasing the overall universal entropy. And we'll talk more about this in our later videos. But in this video, I really want you guys to know that high universal entropy is associated with more stability as well as lowered energy of a system. So let's take a look at this example below and of this graph and notice that the graph has free energy of the system on the why axis, as well as the reaction coordinate on the X axis or the time that passes as the reaction progresses. And so, for this particular reaction, we have reactant that have higher free energy than the products and so recall that this reaction looks somewhat like this. And so what I really want you guys to know is that the free energy of the reactions for this particular reaction is high. So here we have high energy and for the products down low, we have low energy. And so what I want you guys to know is that high energy of a system is associated with being unstable. It's unstable. It's also Mawr ordered associate it with being mawr ordered, and that is associate ID with having lower entropy. So low entropy and what you'll also notice is that low energy here is associated with being more stable. It's associated with having mawr disorder mawr disorder, and that's associated with high universal entropy. And so that's what we said earlier, that high universal entropy, which is over here on the right, is associated with more stability. So being more stable as well as having lower energy, and you can see that that's what we're seeing here. The lower energy here corresponds with all of these things, and so we'll discuss and distinguish a lot more about this when we talk about the second Law of thermodynamics and some of our later videos. But in our next video, we're going to talk about how entropy is incorporated into the Gibbs Free Energy equation. So I'll see you guys in that video.

