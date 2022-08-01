Entropy, Thermodynamics & System vs. Surroundings

in this video, we're gonna begin our discussion on entropy. So you guys have learned in your previous courses that entropy is a measure of randomness, and we'll talk more about entropy in our next video. But before we get there, we need to first brush up on some concepts that are gonna help us better understand entropy. And the first is that entropy is a property of thermodynamics, and the laws of thermodynamics described the flows and changes of heat, energy and matter and reactions and in living things. And so, in our example below, we'll see that we have the sun here, which is the source of energy for the vast majority of living organisms on Earth. And the sun provides the solar energy that could be absorbed by plants and photosynthetic organisms. And then the photosynthetic organisms convert the solar energy into chemical energy. And then animals can eat plants to obtain the chemical energy and then to convert the chemical energy into mechanical energy or kinetic energy for their movements. And so also noticed that with each transfer of energy here, there is also a loss of energy in the form of heat. And so we'll talk more about this when we talk about the second laws of thermodynamics and are later videos. So another important thing is that thermodynamics requires a distinction between the system and the surroundings. Now the system refers to the local portion of the universe that we are focused on, whereas the surroundings refers to the rest of the universe. And so living things are systems that are referred to as biological systems, and they are a specific type of system that's known as an open system and open systems exchange both mass as well as energy with the surroundings. So let's take a look at our example and down below on the left. Here we have a living system, which is a cell, and then we have the system boundary or our biological system boundary, which is the plasma membrane, and notice that the cell is an open system, which means that it can take in Mass and also export mass with the surroundings. And it can also import energy and export energy. And so because it can exchange mass and energy with the surroundings, it is an open system. Now our system could be a biological system like an entire cell or it could be a specific chemical reaction. So here we have a reaction that occurs within most cells where glucose is converted into glucose six phosphate. So the only difference is that we have a hydroxyl group here, whereas over here we have a phosphate group. And so what you'll notice is that there is a specific enzyme that's involved here. Heck, so kindness. So it ends in a sec. So it is an enzyme. And then there are also other, uh, ions such as magnesium here, which is an essential ion of life. And then we have ATP or energy that's required for this reaction. And so you can have a specific system, uh, be a chemical reaction. And we'll see a lot of this as we move forward in our biochemistry course. And so, in our next video, we're gonna use these concepts to help us better understand entropy. So I'll see you guys in that video

