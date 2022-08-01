Sequential (KNF) Model

So now that we know the basics of the sequential model and this video, we're going to talk about how the sequential model allows for both positive and negative cooperative ity. And that's actually very different than the concerted model. And so, unlike the concerted model, which Onley allows for positive cooperative ity again, the sequential model allows for both positive and negative cooperative ity. And so when it comes to cooperative ity, this is just describing the idea that substrate binding toe one of the sub units of analysis, Eric Enzyme, actually increases the likelihood that neighboring sub units are going to take on either the T state or the our state confirmation. And so, as we already know from our previous lesson videos positive cooperative. ITI is essentially the idea that binding of the substrate to an analyst, Eric Enzyme, actually makes it easier for other Alice Terek enzyme subunits toa bind the substrate to And so here we're saying that positive cooperative ITI is just this idea that binding of the substrate, uh, to ah sub unit of analysis, Eric Enzyme actually promotes neighboring sub units to take on the our state, which is the relaxed state and bind substrates mawr efficiently. And so, of course, negative cooperative. It is going to be the exact opposite of positive cooperative ity. And so negative cooperative. He says that binding of the substrate to an Alice Derek enzyme sub unit actually makes it harder for other Alice Derek enzyme sub units to bind the substrate. And so here we're saying that negative cooperative ITI is just this idea that binding of the substrate molecule to an Alice Derek enzyme sub unit will actually promote neighboring Alice Derek enzyme sub units to take on the T State, which is the 10th state, and bind, bind, substrates inefficiently and so down below. In our example, we're going to distinguish the positive and negative cooperative ity of the sequential model. And so notice at the top left right here. Essentially, we're showing you an image that represents positive cooperative ity of the sequential model. And so, of course, on the far left here, what we have is the Alice Derek enzyme with all four sub units and the T state. And when it comes to the sequential model, we know that when it converts from the T state to all four subunits in the our state, the sub units are going to sequentially convert. And that is because the substrate is actually going to induce the each individual sub unit to convert from the T state to the our state. And so here we have some substrate binding to the top left sub unit converting it from the T state to the our state and noticed that with positive cooperative ity, once substrate is bound to that one sub unit with er state, it is going to influence or promote the neighboring subunits toa also take on the our state and so notice that, uh, this our our state sub unit promotes the these two neighboring sub units, uh, to take on a state where it has an increased substrate binding affinity making them more likely, uh, increasing the likelihood that these neighboring sub units are gonna take on the our state. And so notice that as soon as we add more substrate, we have these subunits here binding on converting to the our state. And then, of course, now this sub unit is being promoted eso that it increases its likelihood to bind substrate and then, of course, as soon as we add substrate and it becomes available. All of these subunits are going to quickly, uh, bind substrate and, uh, be in this our state. And so notice that positive cooperative ity here on this enzyme kinetics plot on the right corresponds with this green curve. And we already know that positive cooperative ity allows for the sigmoid all kinetics that we see with Alice Terek enzymes, and so weaken label this green curve Aziz showing positive cooperative ity. Now notice that the black curve here represents the curve where there is absolutely no cooperative ity. And we know that it's actually Mikhail's meant in enzymes that do not have any cooperative ity because cooperative iti is really just a feature of Alice Derek Enzymes. And so here, with the no cooperative he noticed that it resembles a rectangular hyperba just like Nicholas Mint and enzymes. Now, when it comes to negative cooperative ity again, this is going to be the opposite of positive cooperative ity. And so, with the sequential model again, on the far left, we have the Alice Derek enzyme in all, um, for sub units are in the T state. And then, of course, uh, each sub unit is going to sequentially convert from the T state to the our state. But notice here that upon substrate binding to this sub unit up here, it does convert to the our state but with negative cooperative ity. It actually promotes the neighboring sub units to take on the T state and inefficient binding. And so notice that with the substrate bound to the sub unit, the neighboring sub units here take on this decreased substrate binding affinity. And so, as we ADM or Substrate, this sub unit here combined some substrate. But again, these two sub units still have the decreased substrate binding affinity. And so, in order to get these substrates Thio essentially bind. Um, in order to get these subunits toa bind substrate, we have Thio increase the substrate concentration by ah lot in order to get this sub unit here toe bind substrate And then, of course, if we want this sub unit to bind substrate, we're gonna have to increase the substrate concentration Ah, lot Mawr as well. And so ultimately, what this leads to is having a curve that looks like this blue one right here, and so notice that it takes quite a lot of substrate concentration in order to get this curve all the way up to the V max. And so that is a feature of negative cooperative ity. And so, uh, some Alice Terek enzymes actually do, uh, show some negative cooperative ity. And so the sequential model is, um, essentially a model that allows for both positive and negative cooperative ity. And so, for Alice Derek enzymes that display negative cooperative ity, it's the sequential model. That would be a better, better model. However, if positive cooperative ITI is displayed, then either the concerted or the sequential model could explain the positive cooperative ity that we see. And so, in our next lesson video, we're going to directly compare on compare and contrast the concerted as well as the sequential model. And so this here concludes our lesson on how the sequential model allows for both positive and negative cooperative ity. And so I'll see you guys in our next video

