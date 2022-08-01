Sequential (KNF) Model

in this video, we're going to compare and contrast what we already know about the concerted and sequential models. And so even though in our previous lesson videos, we talked about these two models as if they were completely separate models. It turns out that most Alice Derek Enzymes actually behave according to some combination of both of these models, essentially a combination of the concerted and sequential models, which means that it's really important for us to understand the unique features that each of these models brings to the table and noticed down below. We actually have a table, and on the left hand side we have the concerted model, whereas on the right hand side we have the sequential model and so recall from our previous lesson videos that sometimes the conservative model is referred to as just the MWC model, and sometimes the sequential model is referred to as just the K and F model. Now recall that the unique feature of the concerted model is actually this word concerted, which we know from our previous organic chemistry courses, means jointly happening all together at the same time. Essentially, it means simultaneously, and so we already know that with the concerted model, the T state to our state conversions occur simultaneously and all of the sub units of the Alice Derek enzyme so that the T state our state conversions, encompass the entire Alice Derek enzyme as a whole, so that all of the sub units are always going to be in the same exact state. Now, this is not the case with the sequential model, and that's because the T state to our state conversions do not encompass the entire Alice Derek enzyme. Instead, these t state our state conversions occur sequentially and each of the sub units of the Alice Derek enzyme independently of one another. Now, with the concerted model, the T state to our state conversions do not require any substrate whatsoever. So over here you can see that the T state to the our state conversions will occur even in the absence of substrate, where that is not the case with the sequential model. And that's because with the sequential model, the T state to our state conversions, Onley occur via substrate binding in the induced fit model. And so over here you can see that the T state to the our state conversion is going to occur independently in each of the individual sub units sequentially via substrate binding to that particular sub unit. And this means that hybrids are definitely going to be allowed with the sequential model, as indicated in our table. But of course, we know that with concerted model, absolutely no hybrids are allowed whatsoever. And we also know that the concerted model does explain the sigmoid all kinetics of Alice Derek Enzymes, which means that it does allow for positive cooperative ity. But recall that it on Lea allows for positive cooperative ity, and it does not allow for negative cooperative ity, whereas with the sequential model, it actually allows for both positive and negative cooperative ity. And so this year concludes our comparing contrast of the conservative model in the sequential model, and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next lesson. Video

