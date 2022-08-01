Sequential (KNF) Model

So now that we've covered the concerted model in this video, we're going to introduce the second model that explains the sigmoid all kinetics of Alice Derek Enzymes. And that second model is the sequential model. And so the sequential model is also sometimes referred to as the K N F model. And again, K N F is just the abbreviations of the last names of the three scientists that discovered the sequential model. And so, it turns out again that it's more commonly referred to as just the sequential model than the K N F model. And so, for that reason, moving forward in our course, I'm mainly going to be referring to it as just the sequential model. And so when it comes to the sequential model, unlike the concerted model and Alice Derek Enzymes, sub units will actually undergo sequential conversions from the T state to the our state. And so what this means is that the sub units of analysis, Eric Enzyme, they do not simultaneously convert from t state, tow our state. Instead, the sub units will convert from the T state, tow our state independently of one another, and this is because the T state tow. Our state conversions are actually induced via the substrate binding. So it occurs via the induced fit model. And so, ultimately, again, what this means is that the sub units of analysis Eric Enzyme, can be present in different states, which means that hybrids are indeed allowed, which is again very, very different from the concerted model where hybrids are not allowed. And so, in other words, pretty much what we're saying is that with the sequential model T state tow, our state transitions do not necessarily encompass the entire Alice Derek enzyme. Instead, the T state and our state transitions occur within each sub unit of the Alice Derek enzyme sequentially. And so if we take a look down below at our image notice. What we're saying is that when it comes to the sequential model or the K n F model, the transition from the Alice Terek enzyme, where all of its sub units are in the T state to the Alice Derek Enzyme, where all of the sub units are in the our state, is going to occur sequentially with each sub unit. And so what this means is that it's possible for one sub unit to be in the Our state, whereas the other three sub units are in the T state and it's pretty much possible for every combination that you can think of. And so that's again because the transitions from T state to our state occur sequentially, with each sub unit allowing for all of these hybrids that we see here and again, this is very, very different from the concerted model. So now that we understand the basics of the sequential model and our next lesson video, we're going to talk about how the sequential model actually explains positive and negative cooperative ity and therefore can explain the sigmoid all kinetics of Alice Derek Enzyme. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts