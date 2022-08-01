So now that we know a little bit about beta turns and loops in this video, we're going to distinguish between two different types of beta turns type one beta turns and type two beta turns. Now it turns out that there's actually many different types of beta turns, but these air two of them or common types of beta turns that your professors likely gonna want you guys to know. And so both Type one and type two beta turns produce abrupt changes in the backbone direction. They both also contained a total of four amino acid residues, and they are both stabilized by hydrogen bonding. And so really, the main differences between type one and type two beta turns is that type one beta turns are even mawr common than type two beta turns, and they usually contain a pro lean amino acid residue, specifically at position number two of the turn and then type two beta turns. On the other hand, there gonna be less common, and they contain a glycerine amino acid residue, but specifically at position number three of the turn and so down below. In our example, we can visually distinguish between Type one beta, turn on the left and type two beta turn on the right and which will notice is that both type one and type two baited her and produce an abrupt change in the backbone direction. And so over here you can see that the backbone direction is starting off in this direction, and then it very quickly changes direction and does a U turn. And now it's going in the opposite direction, and the same applies for Type two beta turn. So they both produce these abrupt changes and backbone direction and also noticed that they both contain four amino acid residues, as shown by these four blue squares in the back of each of the structures numbered 123 and four. And they are both also stabilized by hydrogen bonding, specifically between the first residue in the turn and the fourth residue in the turn between the Carbonnel Group and the Amino Group and the poly peptide backbone. Since we know that on Lee backbone hydrogen bonds stabilized secondary structures and type one and type two beta turns are a type of secondary structure, so we could see the hydrogen bonds forming Type one and the hydrogen bond forming and type two. And so again, the major differences between type one and type two beta turn is that Type one beta turn over. Here on the left is Mawr common, and it has a pro lean amino acid residue, specifically at position number two of the turn, as shown. So the P. R. O is the three letter code for polling, and the two is for position number two and then for Type two beta turns. Over here, they specifically have a glycerine amino acid residue at position number three of the turn. And so you might be wondering, How am I supposed to remember the differences between type one and type two beta turn? That's really, really specific. And so I can tell you something that I came up with that helps me remember the differences between Type one and type two Beta turn is that Type one beta turn because it has a pro lean at Position two and pro leans three letter code is pro P R. O. Whenever I think of pro, I think of a pro boxer, and what do pro boxers do? They throw 12 punches, and so when I think of a type one beta turn. I literally think of one to peep. And so when I think of 12 p, I'm really thinking of the pro boxer, one to punching. And so the one here is a reminder for it's a type one beta turn the two is specifically for at position number two, and the P here is for the pro bowling amino acid residue, since we know that P is the one that air code for paroling, and so if you can remember 12 P, then you'll remember type one, uh, beta turn at position number two have a pro lean amino acid residue. And that's exactly what we're seeing over here now for type two beta turns. On the other hand, all you need to remember is to three G, and really, what this is referring to is that the G of basketball is like the goat of basketball, the greatest of all time. And so when you think of the G of basketball, you think about either LeBron James or Michael Jordan and their jerseys had the number 23 on them. And so, essentially, when you think of 23 g you think of, uh, the goat whose Michael Jordan or LeBron James with the number 23. And that tells us that at with a type two with a type two beta, turn at position number three, there is a glazing amino acid residue. And so, essentially, if you can remember 12 P and 23 G, then you'll be able to remember the differences between type one and type two beta turns. So you can see that with this type 23 G here, that type two beta turns these over here at position number three. Up here they have a glycerine amino acid residue. So hopefully that will help you guys remember the differences between type one and type two beta turns, and you guys can now go tell all of your friends. Hey, I know a great way to remember the differences between type one and type two, and so we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts and memory tools and our next couple of practice video. So I'll see you guys there

