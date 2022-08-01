So now that we've talked about Alfa Helix and beta sheet secondary structures in this video, we're going to talk about another type of secondary structure the beta turns and loops. So beta turns and loops are a type of non repetitive secondary structure and by non repetitive. All we mean is that they don't have that same repetitive, periodic structure that Alfa Ulysses and beta sheets have. But beta turns and loops do cause the peptide backbone to change directions. And so beta turns and loops are usually found on the surface of proteins with hydro filic, amino acid residues. And so, by being on the surface of proteins that allows the Hydra Filic amino acid residues, Thio easily interact with their acquis environment that most proteins are sitting in and also beta turns and loops. They allow for the proteins to take on a folded compact shape, and that's because you could imagine a protein that has a folded compact shape is going to change the backbone direction. Ah, lot. Otherwise it would continue in one direction, and it would not have a compact shape. And so, thankfully to beta turns and loops that allow for changes in backbone direction that allows us toe have proteins that have folded compact shapes. Now down below, we're going to distinguish between the loops and beta turns, and so loops are essentially large links of amino acid, um, of their large lengths of amino acids that cause changes and backbone direction without fixed internal hydrogen bonds so they do not use fix internal hydrogen bonds. Now beta turns. On the other hand, which are also known as reverse turns, they are small loops which have less than four amino acid residues, and they cause abrupt changes and backbone direction. And they're able to do that because they're stabilized by fixed internal hydrogen bonds, unlike the loops and so down below. In our example, we're going to identify all the loops and beta turns in the figures. And so, with our first figure over here on the left notice, we have a single poly peptide chain, and this probably peptide chain has an internal and an A C terminal end, and you'll see we have beta sheets, Alfa Hillis ease and Morva beta streets here or beta strands. And so notice that this beta strand is connected to this Alfa helix here via a loop, and we know that it's a loop because it has 20 amino acids in it, which is greater than four amino acids. So this is a large link of amino acids, causing a change in the backbone direction. So notice the backbone directions going in this direction here and then it's changing through this loop. So this is a loop here, and so in our next example over here notice what we have is a beta turn, and we know that this is a beta turn because we can see that the backbone is abruptly changing directions. It's doing a quick U turn, and we have a small link of amino acids here, less than four amino acids, and we can see that it's stabilized by this hydrogen bond here, an internal hydrogen bond. And so that's a way to identify as a beta turn as well on notice. Over here with Loop, there are no internal hydrogen bonds, and so over here in our image, on the far right, we have a single poly peptide chain that has ah bunch of secondary structures, and it has the yellow structures, which are beta sheets. It has the pink structures in here, which are Alfa Ulysses, and it has beta turns and loops, so notice that these Gracia links here of long amino acids are the loops. So those are our loops that are causing changes in the backbone direction, and then these blue, these shorter blue structures that you see throughout our our beta sheets. And that's because they're causing abrupt changes in backbone direction with a small amount of amino acid residues so we can label them as beta turns. And so moving forward will be able to get some more practice with beta turns, and we'll talk about different types of beta turns that exists, so I'll see you guys in those videos.

