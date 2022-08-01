Signaling Defects & Cancer

So now that we've covered all of the bio signaling pathways that we're going to cover in our clutch prep biochemistry course, we're going to move on and talk about signaling defects and cancer. And so defects and bio signaling pathways can cause the bio signaling pathways to fail to elicit the cell response, and that will thus lead to disease. And so cancer is a very specific type of disease that's characterized by uncontrollable and inappropriate cell growth, and it is also associated with signaling defects. And so, in our next lesson video, we're going to introduce the types of genes that control cell growth so that we can take a better look at understanding how cancer can develop. And so I'll see you guys in our next video.

