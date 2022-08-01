Signaling Defects & Cancer

So in this video we're going to introduce the two types of genes that regulate cell growth. And so again, in a healthy and normal cell, really, there are two types of genes that regulate cell growth that we have number down below number one and number two, and so the first one are going to be proto uncle jeans. Now, proto oncogenes are genes themselves that provide signals that promote appropriate cell division. And so proto oncogenes pretty much act like the green light for cell division, allowing cell division to proceed again at a normal on healthy, appropriate rate. And so if we take a look at our image down below at the proto oncogene, noticed that we're pretty much saying here that it acts like the green light for cell division, allowing cell division to proceed at a normal and healthy rate at an appropriate rate. And so proto oncogenes are pretty much acting like the gas pedal for cell division. And so a classic example of a proto oncogene is the gene that encodes the monem Eric G protein Wrasse, which recall wrasse, was found in the insulin rtk signaling pathway as a growth hormone and So when the wrasse G protein is active, it will appropriately and healthfully and normally stimulate or promote cell growth. And so wrasse is a classic example of a proto oncogene. Now the second type of gene that is again found in healthy and normal cells that regulate cell growth are these tumor suppressor genes. And so the tumor suppressor genes, as their name implies air going to be genes that provide signals that suppress or inhibit cell division. And so tumor suppressor genes pretty much act like the red light for cell division inhibiting cell division acting like the bricks for cell division. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that we're showing you that tumor suppressors pretty much act like the red light for cell division to again stop or inhibit cell division from proceeding. And so pretty much tumor suppressors act like the brakes to cell division, inhibiting cell division again at a healthy and normal rate of inhibition. And so a classic example of tumor suppressor genes are the genes that encode the phosphate tastes is that we talked about in our previous lesson videos for bio signaling and so recall that phosphate tastes are enzymes that remove phosphate groups, and so they reverse the kindness activity. And so phosphate cases we have seen are involved with the termination or the inhibition of a signal. And so foster cases in the insulin rtk signaling pathway as a growth hormone would be used to inhibit the signal and inhibit cell growth again, as we just indicated here. And so really, this is the end to our introduction to the types of genes regulating cell growth and again in healthy, normal cells. There are proto oncogenes, which act as the green light for cell division and tumor suppressor genes, which act as the red light for cell division. And so this here concludes this video, and I'll see you guys in our next one.

