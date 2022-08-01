Signaling Defects & Cancer

In this video, we're going to introduce how unca genes, which are different than the proto oncogene that we introduced in our last awesome video and mutated tumor suppressor genes actually promote cancer. And so although the proto oncogenes that we talked about in our last lesson video are healthy, normal and essential, they're also really susceptible to mutations that generate uncle jeans. And so again, Anka genes are different than proto unca jeans proto oncogenes again our normal, healthy and essential, whereas UNCA jeans, on the other hand, are bad because they are again mutated genes that are going to promote unrestrained cell growth or essentially, Anka genes are mutated genes that promote cancer. And so these are bad genes that we do not want. And so the proto oncogene encoding, the Monem Eric G protein called wrasse, is actually one of the most commonly mutated in human cancer tumors. And so when the proto oncogene and coding wrasse is mutated, it becomes an oncogene, and so notice down below. Over here on the left hand side and image number one, we're showing you how unca genes can lead to cancer development, and over here on the right hand, side image. An image number two. We're showing you how mutated tumor suppressor genes can lead to cancer development. And so we'll start off with image number one here. And so, of course, the number one up above in the text corresponds with the number one down below in the image. And so really, what we're showing you is that the most common mutation and cancer tumors is the loss of wrasse is intrinsic GTP, ace activity and recall from our previous lesson videos when we covered insulin Arctic bio signaling, uh, that the GTP ace activity of a G protein will cleave the high energy active GTP into the low energy inactive G D P. So the GPS activity is used to inactivate the G protein. However, if we have a mutation that leads to the loss of the GPS activity, then the G protein will not be able to inactivate itself. And so that means it's going to keep rass in the active state. And so if wrasse is in the act of state, then that means that it's going to overstimulate or over promote, uh, cell growth so that you get unrestrained cell growth and cancer and So if we take a look at our image number one down below noticed that at the top here, we're showing you are like an binding to the receptor, and that is going to lead to a Siris of signal transaction events that is ultimately going to make its way into the nucleus to affect transcription factors that will affect the transcription of very particular genes in our DNA. Now notice here we're showing you an oncogene, and it's an oncogene, which means that it has a mutation in it. And so when the transcription factors, uh, promote the transcription of this oncogene here, it's going to lead to the mutated wrasse protein. And this mutated rats protein is going to have a loss of intrinsic GTP ace activity, which means that it will not be able to inactivate itself and will therefore remain in the active state. And so mutated rats we know is going to overstimulate cell growth and lead to the development of cancer. Okay, now, over here in image number two, really? What? We're showing us how mutations and tumor suppressor genes such as phosphate aces can also lead to cancer development. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, over here in image number to notice again that we're showing you the lie again, binding to the receptor here in the membrane leading to a Siris of signal transaction events that makes its way into the nucleus to activate specific transcription factors and notice here that the DNA gene that we're showing you here is for a mutated tumor suppressor gene. And so, normally, we know that tumor suppressor genes are again healthy and normal and essential, and they're used as breaks to help inhibit the cell growth. However, if you have a mutated tumor suppressor gene, that means that you have mutated breaks, basically broken brakes. And so when these transcription factors essentially, uh, promote the transcription of the mutated tumor suppressor gene, it's going to lead to a mutated phosphate taste, which is this yellow protein that we're showing you here. And of course, the mutated phosphate taste will not be ableto work or function properly, which means that it will not be able to remove phosphate groups and reverse the activity of phosphate taste is so it will be unable to inhibit cell growth, and therefore it's going to promote cancer. It's almost like having broken brakes. And if you have broken breaks that will not stop cell growth, then that means that cell growth is going to be promoted and cancer will be promoted. And so this year concludes our lesson on how Anca jeans and mutated to miss suppressor genes promote cancer. And so, as we move forward in our course, will be able to get some practice applying these concepts, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

