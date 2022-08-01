Physical Properties of Biological Membranes

So from our last lesson video, we already know that trans verse diffusion is an extremely slow process. And so, in order for trans verse diffusion to occur at a reasonably fast rate, it's going to require an enzyme to catalyze the process. And so in this video, we're going to talk about the enzymes that catalyze trans verse diffusion. And so really, there are three main types of membrane embedded enzymes that catalyzed trans verse diffusion. And so we've got those three enzymes number down below now. One thing to note is that these first two enzymes require energy in the form of ATP in order to catalyze trans verse diffusion. Whereas this last enzyme down here actually does not require ATP, so no ATP is required to catalyze trans verse diffusion. Now, the very first enzyme that we have here on this list is going to be the flip hace. Now. The flip pace, as its name implies with the flip, is going to flip very specific lipids from the outer sheet of the membrane to the inner sheet of the biological membranes. Now what helps me remember that flip paces will flip lipids from the outer sheet to the inner sheet and not vice versa, is that I correspond the eye with the flip with the I N N er, and so that helps remind me that the lipids final position is going to be in the inner sheet because of the I. And so that reminds me that flip paces flip lipids from the outer sheet to the inner sheet of the biological membranes. Now the next ends I'm that we have here is the opposite of the flip pace, which is the flop pace. And so the floppies, as its name implies, is going to flop lipids from the inner sheet to the outer sheet of the biological membrane. And so again, what helps me remember that flop paces will flop lipids from the inner to the outer sheet is I correspond the O and the flop pace with the oh and outer, and that reminds me that the lipids final position is going to be in the outer sheet, and so flop paces will flop lipids from the inner to the outer sheet. Now, the last enzyme that we have on this list is the scram Blace, and so the scramble is as its name implies, is going to scramble the lipids in either direction. So it scrambles them essentially in both directions, across the lipid bi layer, specifically down the concentration ingredient. And because the lipids are again moving down their concentration, Grady INTs it does not require ATP for them to flow down the concentration Grady INTs. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, notice that we've got the three different enzymes here on the far left, we have the flip HACE, which, of course, is going to flip the fossil lipid from the outer sheet to the inner sheet of the biological membranes. And so notice that the outer sheet is labeled as this top sheet here, and the inner sheet is labeled as this bottom sheet down here, and so notice that the flip pace does require a teepee energy in the form of a teepee in order to catalyze this process. Now, the next one that we have is the flop pace, which of course, is going to do the opposite of the flip pace and flop the fossil lipid from the inner sheet to the outer sheet, which is the final position and again. It's going to use energy in the form of ATP to catalyze that process. And then last but not least, what we have is the scram Blace here, and the scramble is notice. It's going to flip the fossil lipids and flop the, uh, fossil lipids, Uh, and both directions here. And so it's going to transport lipids down their concentration Grady int, which is why no ATP is required for this process. And so, if you think about this for a moment, notice that both the flip pace and the floppies are gonna help create diversity between these two different sheets of the biological membrane, whereas the scramble is is really going to eliminate the diversity between these two different sheets. And so by controlling the expression of what specific enzymes are going to be in the membrane, a cell can control the composition and the diversity between its outer and its inner biological membranes sheets. And so this here concludes our introduction to the enzymes that catalyze trans verse diffusion, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts