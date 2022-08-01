G protein-Coupled Receptors

in this video, we're going to talk about the three essential components of GPC our signal transaction pathways and you could see that we have these three essential components number down below. Now, as we move forward in our course and talk about very specific GPC, our signal transaction pathways, we'll see that there are ah lot mawr than just three components involved in those pathways. But really, the three components that we're going to talk about here in this video are the ones that we'll see are the most consistent across the different GPC, our signal transaction pathways that we're going to talk about in our course. And so that being said, Let's get started with number one here are first essential component. And that is of course, the GPC are itself or the G protein coupled receptor itself, which, of course, we already know is a trans membrane receptor that will actually undergo a confirmation. Will change upon ligand binding, and ultimately this confirmation will change is going to activate the G protein that we know the GPC are is associated with and so down below in our image noticed that we're showing our first essential component the GPC are here as this tan structure and so we could go ahead and fill in. The GPC are right here in our image and, of course, upon lie again binding. So when the lie again actually binds to our GPC are noticed that it actually undergoes a confirmation Allchin change as we see here in our image. So now, of course, we know that this GPC are undergoes a confirmation will change in order to activate the G protein. And that leads us to our second essential component, which is the G protein itself. And so recall that the G protein is an interest cellular lipid linked peripheral membrane protein that actually can bind to GDP and GTP. And so it will actually replace G d p, the low energy inactive form with G T. P, the high energy active form when it's actually activated. Which makes sense since, of course, GTP is the active version. And so when the G proteins activated, it will bind GTP and the G protein we know has the ability to hide, relies the GTP, and so it will actually slowly hide relies the GTP. Now again, we know that the G proteins that we're talking about here in this context contained three different sub units and Alfa sub Unit, a beta sub unit and a gamma sub unit. And these sub units will actually disassociate toe form an Alfa sub unit and a beta Gamma sub unit upon GTP binding. And so essentially, the Alfa sub unit is dissociating away from the Beta Gamma sub units. And so if we take a look at our image down below uh, notice over here in green, What we have is our g protein, our hetero try Merrick G protein. Since it has three different sub units which we know are the Alfa sub unit over here, the Beta sub unit and the Gamma sub unit. And so notice that here we're showing that it is bound to the G d P molecule, the low energy inactive form. But of course, upon binding of the lie again, once the lie again binds, it causes a confirmation. Will change in the GPC are and that confirmation will change in the GPC are ultimately causes GTP to replace the g d p and so down below Here we can say that upon ligand binding again GTP is going to replace the low energy G. D. P. And so if it's if GTP is binding, the high energy active form that is going to activate the G protein. And of course, as we said that the activated G protein is going to disassociate into the Alfa Sub unit and the Beta gamma subunits and so notice that the beta gamma subunits are here upon, like and binding. And of course, the Alfa sub unit is going to disassociate. And so we could go ahead and label this the Alfa Sub unit and notice that it is GTP bound now because it is. And it's high energy, active form. And so notice that this G protein Alfa sub unit right here and it's active form is actually now bound to this other structure that we see over here. And this is really the third component here of the GPC. Our signal transaction pathways and this is going to be the effect er enzyme, and so the affect er enzyme is another membrane bound protein, and more specifically, as its name implies, it is an enzyme, and so this is a membrane bound enzyme, and its job is to produce what's known as a secondary messenger upon activation by the Alfa G protein sub unit. And so ultimately, this Alfa G protein sub unit, which is active itself, is actually binding and activating this other, uh, membrane protein here that we're calling the defector enzyme. And again, the effect er enzyme is responsible for producing these secondary messenger that we can label down below. And the secondary messenger is actually going to be variable and different, uh, pathways that we cover moving forward. And so the secondary messenger's job a Z we'll see moving forward in our course is to affect downstream targets that ultimately lead to the cell response. And so, essentially what you end up getting is ah, lie again. Binds to the GPC are the GPC are undergoes. A confirmation will change that causes the G protein to exchange GTP with the GDP and so that causes the dissociation of the Alfa sub unit. And this dissociated Alfa sub unit activates the effect er enzyme here which goes on to produce a secondary messenger and the secondary messenger is ultimately what leads to the cell response and so you can see how a lie again on the extra cellular side can ultimately lead to a cell response within the sell through this signal transaction pathway. And we're going to be able to see very specific GPC our signal transaction pathways when we move forward in our course. But again, the three major components that you guys should be familiar with after this video are the GPC are the G protein and the effect er enzyme and how the effect er enzyme produces secondary messengers. And so this here concludes our introduction to these three essential components of GPC Our signal transaction pathways and as we move forward in our course, will be able to get some practice applying these concepts so I'll see you guys in our next video.

