G protein-Coupled Receptors

So in our last lesson video, we mentioned that the role of the G protein is to activate the effect er enzyme. But really, that's only part of the full story. Because there are some G proteins that do activate the effect er, enzyme. But there are also other G proteins that inhibit the effect er, enzyme. And so here in this video, we're going to distinguish between the stimulatory and the inhibitory G proteins, or GS versus G. I. And so really, there are two types of G proteins that you guys should know that are classified according to their effect on the effect er enzyme. And so we have these two G proteins listed down below. And so the first one is going to be these stimulatory g protein. And so the stimulatory G protein is also known as G s, where the s here is for the S and stimulatory. And so these stimulatory G proteins, or GS, as their name implies, will stimulate or activate the effect er enzyme to create even mawr secondary messenger than normal and the second type of G protein, on the other hand, are referred to as inhibitory G proteins and these inhibitory G proteins are abbreviated as G I where of course, the I is for the I in inhibitory. And so these inhibitory G proteins, or G I, as their name implies, will inhibit or inactivate the effect or enzyme to create even less secondary messenger they in normal. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice that we're saying that the stimulatory G protein G s is like the gas pedal in a car. And that's because the stimulatory G protein pretty much stimulates, activates or accelerates the production of secondary messenger just like the gas pedal in a car will accelerate the speed of a car. And, of course, the G I protein, the inhibitory g protein are like the brakes in a car. And so, just like the brakes in a car will slow down or decelerate the speed of the car. Thean hib it tore. E g proteins are going to decelerate. Slow down the production of secondary messenger and so notice Over here on the left hand side, we're showing you the Alfa sub unit of the G protein that has dissociated and is bound to GTP and notice that here it is actually activating the effect er, enzyme. And so because it's activating the effect of enzyme, we know that this is going to be the stimulatory g protein or G s, and then notice over here on the other side. What we have is another Alfa sub unit of a G protein, except notice that it has a red border here, but it's still going to be bound to GTP. Same exact thing still bound to GTP. However, this time, instead of activating the activated G protein here, bound to GTP, is actually going to inhibit the effect er enzyme. And so that means that this is going to be the inhibitory g protein, or G I. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to see examples of stimulatory G proteins or GS, and we'll also see examples of inhibitory G proteins or G I. And so this here is just an introduction to the stimulatory and inhibitory G proteins. But we will revisit this again as we move forward in our course. But for now, this concludes our introduction to the stimulus stimulatory and inhibitory G proteins, and I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts