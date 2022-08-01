in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on G protein coupled receptors. And so already in our previous lesson videos, we briefly introduced G protein coupled receptors, And so from those older videos, we know already that G protein coupled receptors are commonly referred to as just GPC ours for short. And so we could go ahead and put GPC are here in this blank. Now these g protein coupled receptors, or GPC ours, as their name implies with the receptor right here are really just receptors themselves. But more specifically, these are receptors that will associate themselves or couple themselves with what's known as a G protein. Now we'll introduce exactly what a G protein is a little bit later in this video. But for now, bear with me here that the G protein coupled receptors are just receptors themselves that associate or couple themselves with something called a G protein. Now the G protein coupled receptor, or GPC, are because it is a receptor itself. Of course, we know that it is an integral membrane protein, but more specifically thes GPC. Ours are integral membrane proteins that consist of seven trans membrane Alfa Healy sees or seven trans membrane segments or TMS for short. And so sometimes you'll see that these G p C. R s are referred to as seven TMS proteins because again they have these seven trans membrane Alfa Hillis ease. And so, if we take a look at our images down below over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you three different representation of a g p c r. Notice that we're showing you one up here. We're showing you another right here, and we're showing you our third down below. And so we'll explain this here very short. Now, the top left representation of the GPC are clearly you can see that the G PCR has these seven trans membrane Alfa. He'll ISI is right here and recall that the Alfa Healy sees can actually sometimes be abbreviated as these cylinders that you see right here and so you can see that we've colored these seven trans membrane Alfa Ulysses different colors just to help you guys distinguish them a little bit easier. And so again, because GP CRS have seven trans membrane Alfa Hillis ease, they're sometimes called seven TMS proteins. Now what's also important to note about these g p c R s is that they actually have an extra cellular end terminal and an interest cellular C terminal. And so, if you take a look down below at this same representation right here, what you'll notice is that the outside of the cell is this blue background up above and the inside of the cell is this yellow background down below. And so, of course, we know that the extra cellular space is going to contain the end terminal domain and so we could go ahead and fill in the end terminal here to remind us that is going to be on the extra cellular side on the outside of the south. And of course, the intracellular side, the inside of the cell is going to contain the C terminal domain of this GPC are protein. And so this is another important feature that you guys need to know about the G p. C. R. S. And so this representation at the top left is very important because again, it highlights these features that you guys need to know. It shows the seven trans membrane alfa he'll seize. It shows the N terminal outside in the C terminal inside. But really, this GPC our representation right here is not the best or the most realistic representation of a g p c. R. Because really, these seven trans membrane Alfa Hillis these are not perfectly aligned side by side like this In real life, there actually completely overlapped with each other like what you see over here. And so this GPC our representation is showing the same GPC are is this over here? Except it's showing, um, or realistic version where the seven trans membrane alfa jealousies are overlapping with each other. But still the N terminal is outside and the C terminal is inside now down below. What we have is our third representation of the GPC are and really this representation that you see down below is the representation that we're going to use here. A clutch prep to symbolize the GPC are. And that's because it's a more simplified, clean looking version. And later, once things start getting more and more complicated, you're going to appreciate having a more simplified version here. But just because we're using this more simplified version of the GPC are moving forward in our course does not mean that you cannot forget about these important features of the GPC are again having seven trans membrane alfa. He'll sees an end terminal that is extra cellular in a C terminal that is intracellular. Now, in our third representation of the GPC are down below. Which will notice is that the GPC are here in the tan color is actually associated with or coupled with this green structure down below, which is our G protein, and so that transitions us perfectly into the G proteins. So the G proteins are called G proteins because really, they're GTP binding proteins, and so these are intracellular lipid linked proteins that can hide relies as their name implies, G T p. And so not only do they hide relies GTP into G d. P, but the's G proteins, specifically the ones that are associated with the G protein coupled receptors, have three different sub units that air termed the Alfa the beta and the gamma sub units. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the green structures here are showing our G protein and notice that it has the gamma, the beta and the interactive one right here. The Alfa sub unit and really the Alfa sub unit is going to be the one that is most important for us to know as we'll see when we move forward in our course. And that's why it's the one that is interactive here now, because there are three different sub units in this G protein, it is known as a hetero try. Merrick G protein hetero meaning different because there are three different sub units. The try of course in here means three and America is referring to the sub units. So this is a hetero try, Merrick G protein. Now there are other types of G proteins that air, not hetero. Try Merrick and moving forward in our course, we're actually going to see some examples of G proteins that are not hetero. Try Merrick. So that's important to keep in mind here. But the G proteins that we're talking about that are associated with the GP CRS. They are hetero. Try Merrick G proteins. Now, what in the world is this GTP here that we were talking about, that these G proteins actually hydrolyzed Well, GTP stands for guana seen triphosphate and so you can see the GTP embedded in here. And so GTP really serves a similar type of function to a Dina seen triphosphate or a teepee. And so, of course, we know all about 80 p and so down below, over here. And our image on the right hand side here, which will notice, is that we're showing you a teepee hydraulic assist on the top image and down below. What we're showing you is GTP, hydraulics, ISS in the bottom image. And so what you'll notice is that 80 p we know is the high energy molecule and eso is GTP and so you can see that we have these little yellow backgrounds behind these to represent that they are high, high energy. And so when the G protein is bound to the GTP version, that means that it's going to be in its active state. And of course, when GTP is hydrolyzed down to G d. P, we know that it's going to be the inactive form or the low energy form. Just like we know that a D. P is the low energy form of a teepee. And so really you can think a t P and G T p r both the high energy active form, whereas a. D p and G d p r the low energy inactive forms and so you can see that hydraulics ISS is going to remove a phosphate group. And so really, the g protein that we see here as we mentioned up above eyes capable of hydra allies ing the GTP. So when we say GTP, hydraulics is moving forward. What we really mean is this reaction right here taking the GTP and hide relies ing it which of course, is going to utilize water. Since hydraulics ISS, we know has the hydro prefix in it. It will hide, relies it so that the fox one of the phosphates is removed and it becomes a g d p molecule. Now you can see really the difference between GDP and A T. P is the nitrogenous base here that is attached and so comparing the differences here you can see that is really what distinguishes uh 80 p from GTP. But other than that, they're structures are incredibly similar. And so hopefully by just keeping in mind that the GTP is very similar in function to a teepee, Then you guys will be good now. One thing to note is that over here on the left hand side, notice that RG protein is bound to G. D. P. It's bound to the low energy inactive form. And so what that means is that this hetero try, Merrick G protein must be in the inactive form, since it's bound again to G. D. P. And so this is exactly how the G protein starts in the beginning of our G protein coupled receptor pathway. And so this is a perfect transition to our next video. And so this year concludes our introduction to the G protein coupled receptors. And again we'll talk more and more about these as we move forward in our course and I'll see you guys in our next video.

