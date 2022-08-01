in this video, we're going to talk about the enzyme substrate complex, so the enzyme substrate complex is commonly abbreviated with capital letters, E. S. And we're going to see that a lot moving forward throughout our course as well. And so the idea or the concept of an enzyme substrate complex is actually really straightforward. It's literally just in intermediate that forms when the enzyme binds to its substrate. So pretty easy, right? And so recall from your previous chemistry courses that intermediates are transient molecules because they don't last very long before they react again. And on an energy diagram, thes intermediates appear at the local minimum energy points within a multi step reaction. And so it's really important not to confuse intermediates with transition states, which we covered in our last lesson video, and so recall that transition states appear at the local maximum peak energy point. However, intermediates appear at the local minimum energy points, and so if you're having some difficulty visualizing the difference between transition states and intermediates, then hang on tight because in our next example video, we'll show you guys an example of what this looks like. Now down below here. What we're showing is a typical enzyme catalyzed reaction where we have an enzyme which is commonly abbreviated with the letter eat and a substrate, which is commonly abbreviated with the letter s. And then we know that the enzyme can form a complex with the substrate known as the enzyme substrate complex. And then, of course, the enzyme is able to convert the substrate into the product, which is commonly abbreviated with letter peak. And then the enzyme is not consumed in the reaction. So it takes on the original form that it had before the reaction even started. And so the next thing that I want you guys to know in this video is that the interactions that allow the enzyme toe form a complex with the substrate are predominantly mediated by non co Vaillant forces such as hydrogen bonds and Ionic bonds, for example. But that's not to say that CO Vaillant Bonds never form in the enzyme substrate complex, while CA Tallis this is occurring because they actually can occur. And we'll talk about that mawr when we talk about different types of enzyme catalysis later in our course. But for now all I want you guys to know is that the majority of the interactions in the enzyme substrate complex are non co violent forces. And so these weak non co violent forces that formed between the enzyme and the substrate in the enzyme substrate complex actually provide the driving force for enzyme ca Tallis ISS. And we'll be able to talk about this even Mawr in our next lesson video. So I'm excited to see you guys in the next video. So you guys there?

