Reducing Sugar Tests

Now your professors and your textbooks may also mention another test for reducing sugars called the Benedicts test. And so the Benedicts test is really just a very, very, very similar test to the failings test in terms of the overall reaction and the overall test result. And so the Benedicts test is a color change test, and so the change in color will indicate the presence of reducing sugars. Now, Benedict Solution, which is used in Benedict's test, is going to use slightly different re agents than the failings test. But again, overall, the reaction is very similar, and the test results are very similar. However, one thing to note about Benedicts solution is that, uh, it actually does have a longer shelf life than the failings test. And so in labs, you might find that the Benedicts test is mawr readily available because of its longer shelf life. But other than this longer shelf life, you can pretty much think of the failings test as pretty much being equivalent to the Benedicts test. And so again, they're gonna be very, very, very similar. And so that concludes our lesson on the Benedicts test and in our next lesson, video will be able to talk about the last test for reducing sugars that will cover, which is the Ta Lin's test for reducing sugar. So I'll see you guys in that video.

