in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on reducing sugars tests. So it turns out that there are actually several different experimental tests that can detect the presence of reducing sugars. And one of these tests is the failings tests for reducing sugars and so failings Test is named after the scientist who helped develop it. And so failings test is really just an experimental color change reaction and as well see the color is going to change from a blue color to a reddish color in the presence of a reducing sugar. And so, really, this color change reaction is just again testing for the presence of reducing sugars. And so we'll see that this failings test uses a blue Kubrick ion solution as the oxidizing agent. And so, in the presence of a non reducing sugar, the Blue Kubrick ion is not going to be reduced. And so that means that the Blue Cooper Kayan is going to remain it's blue color and the presence of non reducing sugars. However, when the blue Kubrick ion is in the presence of reducing sugars, then the blue Kubrick ion will be reduced and it will ultimately generate this red Kubrick oxide precipitate. And so what you'll notice is that the blue solution and the presence of over reducing sugar will change from a blue color to a red color. So when the color changes to a red color that indicates the presence of a reducing sugar. So let's take a look down below at our image and notice up here at the top left, we have a cyclic sugar that is actually a reducing sugar, and we can tell that it's reducing because when we look at the end, um, Eric Carbon right here notice that it's present forming a Hemi a settle. And so, of course, heavy ass settles we know are going to be relatively unstable. And so they're unstable where they can actually, uh, react to generate its linear form again. So here we have the linear form of the same cyclic sugar and notice that it has a free Aldo Hide group that's capable of being oxidized. And so notice that in the presence of the Kubrick ion oxidizing agent, the alga hide group is being oxidized here so you can see that it's turning into a car box cilic acid and notice that in the process. The Kubrick ion molecule here is being reduced in its charge, and ultimately, the reduced Kubrick ion can react to form a Kubrick oxide precipitate that is going to be a red color. And so the idea here is that when there are no reducing sugars, the Cooper ion solution is going to remain blue. And so this is going to be our negative control with no reducing sugars present. And no reducing sugars means that no precipitate is going to form, however, in the presence of a reducing sugar. Of course, this Kubrick ion oxide precipitate is going to form, so we will get a red color, which is our positive control in the presence of reducing sugars. And so we will get a red Kubrick oxide precipitate in the presence of reducing sugars. And so, really, the main summary of the failings test is that if the solution does turn this reddish brownish brick color over here, then that indicates the presence of a reducing sugar. And if it does not turn this reddish brownish color over here and it remains blue, then that means that there are no reducing sugars present, and any sugars that are present would be non reducing. And so, really, it's just a simple color change reaction. And in our next video, we'll be able to talk about another test for reducing sugars called the Benedicts Test, which is very similar to the failing steps. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

