Reducing Sugar Tests

all right, So the last test for reducing sugars that we're going to talk about is the Talyn's test. Now the Talyn's test will actually use silver or a G as the oxidizing agent. Instead of using Kubrick ion. Like the Failings and Benedicts tests used, however, talents test is still going to be testing for the presence of reducing sugars, just like failings and Benedicts test test for the presence of reducing sugars. And so, if we take a look down below at our image, notice that Failings and Benedicts test does use that blue Kubrick ion complex. And so in the presence of a reducing sugar like De Manos, which has a free alga hide group. We already know from our previous awesome videos that failings and Benedicts test eyes going to oxidize the reducing sugar here so that it is forming this car box Cilic acid this demon OIC acid here and in the presence of a reducing sugar like this one, the color is going to change from the blue Kubrick ion complex to the red brick, uh, cooper oxide precipitate. And so there is a color change and this red brick, uh, color change indicates the presence of of reducing sugar now with the Ta Lin's test that we're introducing now, which will notice, is that it uses Silver as the oxidizing agent instead of using the Blue Kubrick ion like failings and Benedicts test uses. And you can see that there are a variety of different solutions that could be used for talons test. But all of them include the silver and so in the presence of a reducing sugar like de manos. The talons test eyes also going to oxidize, uh, the reducing sugar so you can see that it's oxidized to this car box like acid here, and it's also going to create a color change. However, the color changes not gonna be a red brick precipitate. Instead, the color changes just going to be a silver mirror with the tones test, since it's using silver and so you can see over here we have a positive test, and you can see how, uh, it's really creating just a silver mere kind of color change. And over here we just have the clear solution. So this is what it would end up looking like, very clear. If there were no reducing sugars But if there is a reducing sugars, the color would change to the Silver Mirror. And so the talents test is still a color change test testing for the presence of reducing sugars. And so this year concludes our introduction to the talents test and, as we move forward, will be able to apply the concepts that we've learned, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

