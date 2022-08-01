Cytoskeleton

in this video, we're gonna do a quick recap on the side, a skeleton and recall that it consists of acting and intermediate filaments as well as micro tubules. And you can think of the side of skeleton as the skeleton of a cell because it projects throughout the entire cell and it gives the sell its overall shape. And it's a predominant component of specific cell structures such as flu, Gela and cilia that allow a cell tow move through its environment. And it's also important for the transportation of materials inside of the cell. And because it can respond to specific factors on the outside of the cell, it can be involved in signaling and so notice below. In the diagram, we have the act and filaments down below, which are also known as micro filaments, and these are the smallest of the three. We have intermediate filaments up above here, which are intermediate in size, and we have micro tubules, or turbulent, which is shown in the middle here, and they are the largest of the three, and so notice that the intermediate filaments are projected throughout the entire cell. The micro tubules are projected through certain points of the cell, and the micro filaments are usually found on the perimeter of the cell. And we could see that over here in this diagram as well, where the intermediate filaments are projected throughout the entire cell, the micro filaments or the acting are found on the perimeter of the cell and the micro tubules or the tube. Yellen are found projected through specific points of the cell and recall that the micro tubules are very important for nuclear division of you carry outs or might oh, sis. And so over here, what we have is an image that shows you what, uh, these components look like under a microscope. And so scientists can stain these different components. And the blue represents the nucleus. The green represents micro tubules, and the red represents intermediate filaments. And so the last thing I wanna leave you guys with is that thes orange structures over here are the mitochondria, and mitochondria and chloroplasts are both very relevant organelles. But we're going to talk about them in some of our later videos when we talk about the topic of the Indo symbiotic theory. And so this concludes our lesson outside of skeleton and I'll see you guys in the practice videos

