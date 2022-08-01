So you guys already know that all cells contain riva zones and ribosomes are structures that are directly involved in the process of translation and recall that translation is simply the process of protein synthesis or the process of building a protein using RNA and a single ribs. Um, actually has two different subunits. The first is a large Ryba zonal sub unit and the second is a small ribosomes sub unit, and ribosomes are actually a big mixture of several components. They're a mixture of several different Arribas omo RNA molecules, or are RNA molecules as well as a mixture of several different protein molecules. And we already know that you carry attic and pro carry out of ribs owns differ. Eukaryotic ribosomes are larger 80 s ribosomes, with the 60 s large sub unit and 1/40 small sub unit and pro carry attic ribosomes are smaller 70 s ribosomes with a 50 s large sub unit and 1/30 small sub unit. So you might be thinking, How am I supposed to memorize all these sub units? And I could tell you what helps me is the list the multiples of 10 from 30 up until 80 And so when we do that, notice that the first two that air listed here are the small sub units. The next to that air listed are the large sub units. And then the last two that air listed are the completely intact ribosomes. And so for the eukaryotic components, they're always the larger number in each set. And the pro carry attic is always the smaller number in each set. And so if we look at our example below, what we'll see is that ribosomes are indeed involved in the process of translation. There is a protein being synthesized using RNA as a template. And so when we look at our block over here on the right, we see that we have the Eukaryotic Rib Zone, which again consists of two different sub units, a large and a small sub unit. And when they're complex together, when it's completely intact, it creates an 80 s sub unit. When the larges, separate and independent, it's a 60 s sub unit and when the small is independent and separate, it's a 40 s sub unit. Now for the pro carry attic Rob zone, we have the same deal. We have a large and a small sub unit. Now, overall, this Rob's, um, is much smaller. So when it's completely intact, it's a 70 s rivals normal sub unit. When the largest separated out, it's a 50 s sub unit, and when the smallest separated out, it's a 30 s sub unit. And so it's important toe memorize these sub units because they're gonna come into play later on in our course. And so in the next video, we're gonna talk about the cells sido skeleton, so I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts