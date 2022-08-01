Eukaryotic Endomembrane System

we're gonna talk about some relevant cellular organelles, so all cells have organelles, and that includes eukaryotic and pro carry attic cells. And organelles can be thought of as the organs of a cell and all they really are our sub cellular structures or components with specialized functions. And as you guys already know, eukaryotic cells have several membrane bound organelles. Where's pro carry attic cells do not. And so these membrane, these membrane bound organelles, can be grouped together as part of a system known as the Endo Membrane System and the men Endo Membrane system functions include modifying, transporting and secrete ing cellular materials, and recall that's accreting just means to release into the environment. And so let's take a look at our example below. And at the bottom of the diagram, there's a plasma membrane separating the outside of the cell from the inside of the cell and inside of the cell. We have this big purple structure that everybody knows is the nucleus and inside of the nucleus. We have the DNA, and so the functions of the nucleus includes storing and protecting the DNA, and the nucleus has a membrane that's known as the nuclear envelope, and the nuclear envelope has these structures in it called nuclear pores that controls the passage of materials into and out of the nucleus. And so extending off of the nuclear envelope is the Endo plasma critical Um, which can be abbreviated as E. R. And so recall there are actually two types of ers. The first is the rough ER, which is externally studded with ribosomes, and the ribosomes are shown as these brown dots. So there are a bunch of brown dots that are on the exterior surface of the rough E r. And the rough er functions include assisting a protein take its three D shape as well as modifying the protein. And so the other type of ER recalls the smooth er, which does not have ribs. Um, studied on its surface, and there's some shown over here, as well as some over here and the smooth ER functions include detoxifying a cell from alcohols and chemicals, as well as making carbohydrates and lipids. Now, over here in this teal colored structure, we have the Golgi apparatus, which recall functions include, uh, modifying and tagging proteins and lipids that it receives as well as packaging and shipping these proteins and lipids to their final destinations, either within the cell or out to the plasma membrane so that those materials are secreted. And so that leads us to our next organ, Al, which is the plasma membrane. And so we've talked about this organ I'll in our previous videos, and we know that it acts as a barrier and controls the passage of materials into and out of the cell. And so we also have these structures called vesicles and vesicles are essentially membrane bubbles that store and transport materials. And so you can see there are a bunch of vesicles throughout the South, and vesicles have the ability to butt off so we can see over here there's a vesicles budding off from the E. R. And the vesicles also have the ability to fuse. And so here we have a vesicles fusing with Golgi apparatus and a vesicles over here fusing with the plasma membrane. And so some vesicles are specialized vesicles known as license soames. And so over here we have a license, um, shown in purple and these air vesicles that contain digestive enzymes that break down foreign particles or recycle materials within the South. And so these organelles could show up at different points throughout our biochemistry course. So it's good to touch up on them a little bit now. In our next video, we're going to talk about ribosomes, so I'll see you guys in that video.

