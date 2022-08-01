in this video, we're going to differentiate between saturated and unsaturated fatty acids. And so these fatty acids that we've been talking about could be categorized into two different groups based on the nature of their hydrocarbon chains. And these two different groups are again the saturated fatty acids and the unsaturated fatty acids. Now, as the name implies, the saturated fatty acids are going to be fully saturated with hydrogen atoms. And so that means that they're hydrocarbon chains are on Lee going to contain carbon, carbon single bonds, and there will not be any carbon carbon double bonds. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice we're showing you an example of a saturated fatty acid and so you can see that it's got a carb oxalic acid and this long hydrocarbon chain and the hydrocarbon chain notice on Lee has carbon carbon single bonds, and that means that the hydrocarbon chain is fully saturated with hydrogen tear. And so over here we have a different three D representation of the same exact fatty acids, and this is actually the fatty acid steer eight, which is the one of the most abundant saturated fatty acids and animals. Now, of course, the second group of fatty acids are gonna be the unsaturated fatty acids, and as their name implies, they are not going to be fully saturated with hydrogen atoms. And this is due to the presence of greater Than or equal toe one carbon carbon double bond in the hydrocarbon chain. Now the prefixes, mono and poly, respectively, indicate the presence of just one or greater than one double bond. And the double bonds that are present and unsaturated fatty acids are almost always in the cysts confirmation, and this is what creates kinks in the chains of unsaturated fatty acids. And so, if we take a look at our image down below over here, notice we're showing you another fatty acid over here. But this is an unsaturated fatty acid, because notice there's the presence of a double bond and notice that the double bond is going to be almost always in the cysts confirmation, which again creates this kink here in the chain of the unsaturated fatty acids and notice that because there's Onley, one double bond that's present here in this specific unsaturated fatty acid, Oli eight. This makes it a mono unsaturated fatty acid, indicating the presence of just one double bond. Now, over here on the right notice that we have another unsaturated fatty acid linoleic, and this one actually has the presence of three double bonds. And so, uh, because it has mawr than one double bond, this would be a poly unsaturated fatty acid. And again, the double bonds air going to almost always be in the cysts Confirmation. And again, this is going to create kinks in the chains of unsaturated fatty acids. And that will be important in our next lesson video when we talk about the melting points of these fatty acids. And so this here concludes our introduction to saturated and unsaturated fatty acids, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts in our next video. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts