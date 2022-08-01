Alright. In this video, we're going to explore our first category of lipids, the fatty acids. And so first notice that down below. Over here we have a different version of our original lipid map and you can see that the lipids are going to be broken up into the fatty acid based lipids, which is this entire left branch over here. And then we also have the ice, a prion based lipids, and noticed that the is a prion based lipids are being abbreviated with. This is a pre molecule, and we're going to continue to do that until after we've explored all of the fatty acids lipids in their entirety. And then again, we'll go and explore the Supremes last. And so what in the world are these fatty acids? Well, fatty acids, which are also sometimes generally called just fats. Occasionally, uh, these air just hydrocarbon chains of varying length that have a terminal car box Cilic acid group. And so, if we take a look at our image down below right here, notice we have a fatty acid molecule. We have this long hydrocarbon chain, and at the very end of the hydrocarbon chain, we have this car box Cilic acid just as we described above. Now these fatty acids are gonna be used as building blocks form or complex lipids such as glycerol, lipids, single lipids and all of these other ones down below waxes and a costa noise as well. And so what's important to note is that the carbon atoms of fatty acids they're usually numbered starting at the car boxful, carbon atoms and so notice. Over here we have the car box, a carbon atom, and so this would be carbon number one. And what's also important to note is that the Alfa carbon designated by just the Greek symbol Alfa is going to be the carbon atom that is adjacent or right next to the car boxful carbon atom. And so this carbon atom right here in blue because it's adjacent or right next to the car box, a carbon atom. This is going to be the Alfa carbon atom, and you can think the A in Alfa is just for the A in adjacent right next to and then, of course, the omega carbon atom symbolized by the Greek letter Omega is going to be the carbon atom that is furthest from the car box will carbon atom. And so, of course, this carbon atom over here is the one that's furthest away from the car box, a car box like carbon. And so this is going to be the Omega Carbon. And so what's important to note is that before we actually move onto talking about glycerol, lipids were actually going to talk about fatty acids For a little while, we're gonna talk about different types of fatty acids, such as unsaturated and saturated in our next lesson video. And then we'll talk about nomenclature and some other fatty acids as well. So we're going to stick on this fatty acids for a little bit before we actually get to glycerol lipids. And so this here concludes our introduction to fatty acids. And again, in our next lesson, video will be able to talk about unsaturated and saturated fatty acids. So I'll see you guys there

