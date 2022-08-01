in this video, we're going to talk about the melting points of fatty acids. And really, there are two primary factors that affect the strength of the hydrophobic interactions between the hydrocarbon chains of fatty acids and the strength of the hydrophobic interactions is actually what effects the melting point of the fatty acids. And so these two factors, by affecting the strength of the hydrophobic interactions there, are also affecting the melting point of the fatty acids. And so the first of these two primary factors is going to be the length of the hydrocarbon chains or the amount of carbon atoms that are present in the hydrocarbon chains. And so the longer these hydrocarbon chains are, the higher the melting point will actually be. And so, if we take a look down below at our image at Table number one, which corresponds with number one up above, you'll notice that we have the fatty acid name in the first column, and the second column practically has the number of carbon atoms or the length of the hydrocarbon chain. And the third column has the corresponding melting point in degrees Celsius, and you'll notice that as we increase the number of carbon atoms in the hydrocarbon chain. Or as we increase the length of the hydrocarbon chain, the melting point is also increasing. And so it's true that the longer the chain is, the higher the melting point will be. Now. The second primary factor that effects the strength of hydrophobic interactions, and thus the melting point of the fatty acids, is going to be the degree of saturation of the hydrocarbon chains or the amount of double bonds that are present in the hydrocarbon chain. And so this time it turns out that the MAWR double bonds there are in the hydrocarbon chain, the lower the melting point is going to be. And so if we take a look at our second table table number two, which corresponds with number two up above notice again, we have the fatty acid chain name in the first column, and then we have the degree of saturation, or the number of double bonds in the second column and again the melting point and degrees Celsius in the third column. And notice that this time as we increase the number of double bonds, that the melting point is actually decreasing and so we start off with positive 16 degrees and we go down to negative degrees. So the melting point temperature is actually decreasing as we increase the number of double bonds. Just like what we set up above the mawr double bonds, the lower the melting point. And so therefore because this here is true, this means that unsaturated fatty acids, which are gonna end up having kinks in their chain due to the double bonds, are gonna also end up having lower melting points than saturated fatty acids. And so, if we take a look at our image over here, which will note is on the left hand side. We have saturated fatty acids. And on the right hand side, what we have are unsaturated fatty acids. And so taking a look at the saturated fatty acids over here on the left hand side notice that they are pretty highly packed. And that's because they don't have any double bonds and they don't have any kinks in their chain. And so they're fatty acid. Chains are able to be pretty linear, and they're able to be pretty highly packed and they're so highly packed, the more packing there is the more hydrophobic interactions that conform between all of these hydrophobic chains. And the more hydrophobic interactions there are, the higher the melting point will be. Now, on the other hand, taking a look at the unsaturated fatty acids which again are gonna have these double bonds. The double bonds are ultimately going to create kinks in the chains of these unsaturated fatty acids. And so notice that these chains are not linear, they're actually forming these kinks, and that makes them, ah, lot harder to pack tightly. So they are going to be less packed. And if they're less packed, that means that they're going to be less hydrophobic. Interactions forming between them and less hydrophobic interactions corresponds with having a lower melting point. Now, ah, higher melting point means that at room temperature, these are are going to be solids at room temperature such as butter, which are against solids at room temperature. And on the other hand, having a lower melting point means that you're gonna melt a lot easier at room temperature. And so they're going to be liquids at room temperature such as oils and so down below. We've defined fats as a general term referring to um lipids, or fatty acids, that air solids at room temperature. And then, of course, oils are going to be liquids at room temperature on which will notice is that the fats, such as butter, here they're typically extracted from animals. And that's because although animals have both saturated and unsaturated fatty acids, they tend to have a higher percentage of saturated fatty acids. And so fats are typically extracted from animals and, on the other hand, plants on oils. I'm sorry oils, which are liquids at room temperature. They tend to be extracted from plants, and that's because plants again. Although they have both saturated and unsaturated fatty acids, they tend to have a higher percentage of unsaturated fatty acids. And that's what allows oils to be extracted from plants typically. And so this year concludes our lesson on the melting points of fatty acids, and we'll be able to get some practice applying all of these concepts in our next couple of practice problems. So I'll see you guys there

