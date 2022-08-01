Enzyme-Substrate Complex Example 1

Alright. So here's an example problem that's going to help us visualize the difference between transition states and intermediates. And the example Problem wants us to appropriately labeled the arrows in the reaction energy diagram below using the provided terms over here on the left and notice that the energy diagram has the free energy on the Y axis and the reaction coordinate or the time that passes as the reaction progresses on the X axis. And we know that every reaction begins with reactant. And so this arrow pointing to the very beginning of our curve is going to correspond with the reactions and the reactant oven enzyme Catalyzed reactions are known as substrates, which is options. See here. So we go ahead and label this era right here with Option C and then cross it off our list. So we also know that every reaction ends with products. And so this arrow here, pointing to the end of our curve, corresponds with the products which is option A. So we go ahead and label it with option A and then cross it off our list. And so the remaining three arrows that we have here correspond to either transition states or intermediates. And so recall from our previous lesson video that intermediates appear at the local minimum energy points. And so notice that this arrow here it's pointing to a local minimum energy point because it's showing up at the bottom of this valley here. And so because it's showing up at a local minimum energy point. This is an intermediate, which is option B, and we can label this arrow with Option B and then cross it off our list. And so both of these arrows up here are both pointing toe local maximum energy points because they're showing up at the top of a hill. And so because they're showing up at local maximum energy points, we know that these air both transition states so we can put the double dagger symbol here to show that these air both transition states now notice that the provided terms over here have two different transition states. We have a non rate limiting transition state, and then we have a rate limiting transition state. So recall from your previous chemistry courses, that rate limiting just means slow, and we already know that slow reactions have a large energy of activation. So all we need to do Thio distinguish the non rate limiting transition state from the rate limiting transition state is to compare their energy of activations. And so if we look at this first transition state here, the energy of activation is gonna be the difference in energy from the substrate to the transition state. And so it will be this energy barrier right here. Now, if we look at the energy of activation for the second transition state over here, it's gonna be the difference in energy between its substrate, which would be the intermediate here and this other transition state. So essentially, it's just gonna be this little energy of activation. And so because this first transition state has a much larger energy of activation with this green bar here, uh, in comparison to the second one, this larger one has a larger energy of activation. So it's gonna be slower, and it's gonna be the rate limiting transition state. So we can go ahead and label uh, this one with Option E. And then, of course, uh, that we can cross that off and the remaining one over here is gonna be option d We cross that off. So that concludes this example problem. And I'll see you guys in our next video

