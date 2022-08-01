So in our last lesson video, we said that the interactions between the enzyme in the substrate in the enzyme substrate complex predominantly consist of non co violent forces. And when these non Covalin forces formed between the enzyme in the substrate, they release what's known as binding energy and binding energy can be abbreviated with the symbol Delta G B. And the quantity of binding energy is defined as the energy difference between the uncapped ill ized and the catalyzed. Transition states. And again, binding energy is derived from the release of free energy when non covalin interactions form in the enzyme substrate complex. Now, later, in our course, we're gonna talk about the exact factors that enzymes influence toe lower the energy of activation. But in this video, what I want you guys to really know is that the enzymes lower the energy of activation by utilizing the released binding energy in order to stabilize the transition state in the active site. And so, essentially the main take away is that the way that enzymes lower the energy of activation is by stabilizing the transition state. And really, that's the major take away from this video so down below in our example image notice on the far left. Here we have the same image that we have up above in our previous lesson video. And so we know that the enzyme in the substrate are able to interact with each other to form the enzyme substrate complex. And the enzyme is able to interact with substrate in such a way to catalyze the reaction and make the products appear at a faster rate. And the enzyme is released unaltered without being consumed by the reaction. So it's in the same exact state as it was before the reaction took place. And so over here on the right, what we have is a energy reaction diagram, and you can see that the uncapped allies reaction is being shown as a dotted line so you can see that the transition state for the UN catalyzed reaction is really, really high. And unlike our previous reaction, energy diagrams noticed that the enzyme catalyzed curve is actually showing the formation of the enzyme substrate complex intermediate here. And that's something that was not shown in our previous energy diagrams. And what you'll probably find is that, and most energy diagrams the enzyme substrate complex is not going to be shown, and the reason for that is because, remember, the enzyme substrate complex is an intermediate, so it's a transient molecule that does not last very long, so we don't typically focus most of our attention on it. So to simplify the enzyme catalyzed curves. Ah, lot of times the enzyme substrate complex is just simply not shown. But here we're showing the formation of the enzyme substrate complex to show um, or realistic depiction of an enzyme catalyzed reactions. But moving forward, which will probably see, is that the enzyme substrate reactions are gonna be shown without showing the enzyme substrate complex. But here, which you'll notice is that there is a little bit of an energy of activation for the formation of the enzyme substrate complex. But it's so small that it's not really an issue, and it's able to form pretty readily now. What you should notice here is that the enzyme catalyzed reaction has a much lowered energy of activation here for the transition state that corresponds with the formation of the products. And so we said earlier in our lesson that binding energy, the quantity of binding energy is defined as the energy difference between the uncapped allies and the catalyzed transition states. So again, the uncapped allies transition state is going to be the transition state that corresponds with the local maximum peak energy point for the UN catalyzed curve. And the catalyzed transition state is going to correspond with the local maximum peak energy point for the catalyzed enzyme catalyzed curve. And so, essentially, the binding energy is defined as this green area that's shown here. That's the difference between these two transition states that correspond with each other. And so this binding energy is symbolized with Delta G B. And again, it's this green area here with the energy difference of these two transition states. And again, which will notice is that it's this binding energy that's utilized to stabilize the transition state and essentially lower the energy of the transition state. And once the transition state energy is lowered and stabilized, the reaction is able to proceed at a faster rate. And that's exactly how enzymes, uh, speed up chemical reactions is by utilizing binding energy to stabilize the transition state. And again, that's the major take away of this video. So we'll be able to utilize some of these concepts in our next video. So I'll see you guys there

