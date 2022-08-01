Bohr Effect

in this video, we're going to recap and summarize the boar effect on hemoglobin, and so notice in our table down below. On the left hand side, we're going to recap the Boer Effect as it pertains to the tissues. And on the right hand side, we're going to recap the Boer Effect as it pertains to the lungs. And so, of course, we know that there is a lower pH in the tissues due to production of hydrogen ions, whereas in the lungs there's a higher pH. Now hemoglobin is going to release oxygen in the tissues, whereas in the lungs, hemoglobin is going to bind oxygen. Now in the tissues. Hemoglobin is actually going to bind to the hydrogen ions that it's producing, whereas in the lungs it's going to release those hydrogen ions that it bound. And so notice down below. In our image, we have our little circulatory system right here, where you can see we have our hearts in the middle and you can see the bloodstream as it leads to the lungs on the bloodstream as it leads to the tissues. And so notice that in our tissues there's a High co two concentration and a low oxygen concentration, whereas in the lungs it's completely opposite. We have a low co two concentration and a high oxygen concentration and also noticed that we're zooming into the tissues over here on the left, whereas on the right, we're zooming into the lungs. And so really, this image that we have, uh, down below here is the same as our previous images. Except we're combining everything into one single, uh, sell for reviewing purpose is to make it easy, um, in terms of combining everything into one image. And so, essentially, what we're going to do is we're going to start off with the high concentration of CO two that's produced in our muscle tissues. And then what we'll do is we'll work our way through here like this, end up in the lungs and then come back, and, uh, and our story here in the tissues, okay. And so, of course, this high concentration of CO two is because our tissues are performing cellular respiration and all of this CO two is going to diffuse out into our blood stream into the red blood cell where there's gonna be a relatively high concentration of co two as well. And then in our red blood cells there's an enzyme, carbonic and hydrates that will catalyze a reaction with CO two and water. And of course, the High Co two is gonna cause this equilibrium to shift to the right to compensate. And that's why we have less affiliates principle here to remind us of that. And so that forms carbonic acid, which is relatively acidic here, and it's going to break up into its conjugate base and, um, the hydrogen ion here in the tissues and so in the tissues. Essentially, what we're saying is there's there's gonna be a production of hydrogen ion, Uh, just like what we mentioned up above. And so, of course, producing hydrogen ions is going to lead to a lower pH. And so the pH and the tissues is going to be slightly lower around 7.2, whereas in the lungs, what happens is this hydrogen ion is going to react to form water ultimately, And so this is all because in our lungs there's a low concentration of CO two because we're constantly exhaling co two. And so if there's a low concentration of CO two, then this equilibrium controlled by carbonic and hydrates is going to shift to the right to respond to the low concentrations of CO two on. Of course, that's going to occur. Villa shot Leah's principle, and, uh, that's gonna cause hydrogen ions to produce water. And, of course, a decrease in hydrogen ions is going to increase the pH slightly to a value of 7.6 in the lungs. Now, also in the lungs with every breath were inhaling a high concentration of oxygen. And all of that oxygen is going to defuse out of the lungs, into our blood capital, Aries, and into our red blood cells. And so, essentially, what happens is there's such a high concentration of oxygen that it's going to bind to our deok Sikkim, a global upon arrival to the lungs. And essentially, what's gonna happen is the hydrogen is gonna be released by hemoglobin, and this hydrogen will participate in this reaction and be formed into a water molecule, and the same goes for this CO two. It will essentially be defused out on exhaled out of the lungs. And so, while these hydrogen ions and CO. Two are going to be released, uh, the high concentration of oxygen is going toe. Replace and bind to the hemoglobin. And so we end up getting oxygenated hemoglobin in our lungs. And so all of this oxygen is capable of being transported to our tissues. And so once it gets to the tissues, hemoglobin is going to encounter a high concentration of hydrogen ions and, ah, high concentration of CO two. So it's going to bind to the hydrogen ions and CO. Two. And when it does that, of course, it's going to cause, uh, hemoglobin to release its oxygen in the tissues. And, of course, myoglobin in our tissues can help facilitate oxygen diffusion into the tissues. And so, really, that completes our full cycle here. And that is, uh, the end of this video. So we'll be able to get some practice in our next video. So I'll see you guys there

