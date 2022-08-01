Bohr Effect

So at this point, our course, we're already familiar with hemoglobin binding in the tissues and lungs, as well as hemoglobin, carbonation and pro nation. And really, all of that was just background information to help us understand the boar effect, which is what we're going to talk about in this video. And so really, the boar effect is just giving a name to a process that we're already familiar with from our previous lesson videos. And so really, most of the information in this video is just going to be review. And really, there's just a small bit of new information that we're going to reveal here. And so what we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that the Boer Effect describes the effect of the concentration of CO two as well as the effect of pH, or the concentration of hydrogen ions on both hemoglobin binding and release of oxygen. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that carb, amino hemoglobin, or H B C 02 as well as protein ated, hemoglobin, H H B plus both stabilize the T state of hemoglobin to promote oxygen release. And so, if we really take a look at this boar effect. Really? What it says is that when the concentration of CO two and H plus are both really, really high as they are in the tissues, they are both going to act as ballast Eric inhibitors and three significant events are going to occur at these high concentrations, and those three events are right down below and again there really just review from our previous lesson videos. And so there's such a high concentration of CO two in the tissues that hemoglobin is just bound to bind to some of that CO two as carb amino hemoglobin, HB C 02 And similarly, there's also such a high concentration of H plus in the tissues that again hemoglobin is bound to buying to some of the H plus and become protein ated as HP plus. And so if hemoglobin is bound to co two and thes protons, it's basically going toe these air basically going to act as an inhibitor and decrease hemoglobin oxygen affinity. So hemoglobin, oxygen affinity is going to be decreased, leading to oxygen release. And so again, everything that we have here in Green is pretty much just review from our previous lesson videos. And so ultimately, what we're saying that's new here is that because CO two and H plus act as ballast Eric inhibitors, they're going to cause a shift of the oxygen binding curve to the right, and we will be able to see that down below once we take a look at our oxygen binding curve. Now, the last point that I wanna make here that is actually also review from our previous lesson videos is that when the concentration of CO two and H plus are low as they are in the lungs, then the complete opposite events are going to take place that we mentioned up above. And so instead of hemoglobin binding CO. Two, it's gonna release CO two. Instead of binding or being protein ated, it's gonna be it's going to be deep rotated. And instead of decreasing 02 affinity, it's going to increase so too affinity. And so if we take a look at our oxygen binding curve down below notice that we have again the fractional saturation theater, or why on the Y axis, as well as the partial pressure of oxygen and units of tours on the X axis, and then we've got these three different curves here. We've got the blue curve, we've got the red curve and we've got the green curve and so you'll also notice that end the background. What we have is the partial pressure of oxygen in the lungs, which is right around 100 tours. And we have the partial pressure of oxygen and the tissues, which is right around 20 tours. And so what, you'll notice over here on the right is we have the boar effect. And so, as we mentioned up above, there is going to be a shift to the right, a right shift in the tissue so the oxygen binding curve is going to shift to the right. And so, as we can see over here, this green curve is indeed shifted to the right with respect to the red curve, which is representing hemoglobin is binding under normal conditions when it's neither in the tissues or in the lungs. And so, with this green curve right here, what we can see is that there is a right shift in the tissues and a right shift here in the, uh, tissues with this curve is going to lead to a high K D and a high K D leads to a low oxygen affinity. And so there's a low oxygen affinity. Of course, that means that it's going to release more oxygen. And so this is all due to the fact that in the tissues there's such a high concentration of CO two so high partial pressure of Co two. There's also a high concentration of H plus. Of course, a high concentration of H plus leads to a lower pH with a pH value of about 7.2 in the tissues, just as we can see over here indicated on the curb. And then, of course, because there's a lower oxygen affinity due to the CO two and H plus acting as inhibitors, this is going to increase the oxygen release to the tissues. Now, if we take a look at the conditions in the lungs that's going to be represented by this blue curve, and of course the opposite events are going to occur. And so instead of having a shift to the right, there's going to be a shift to the left, and so we can see down. Below are blue Curve is indeed shifted to the left with respect to the red curve. And so we can say that there is a left shift in the lungs. And of course, the left shift in the lungs is going to cause the K d to be low. And of course, a lo que de corresponds with a high oxygen affinity. And again, this is all due to the fact that in the lungs were constantly exhaling co two. So the partial pressure of CO two is gonna be really low in the lungs. And so is the concentration of hydrogen ions and, of course, a low concentration of hydrogen ions. It's gonna lead to a relatively high pH right around a value of about 7.6 and lungs just like we can see over here in our graph. And then, of course, a higher oxygen affinity is going to lead to less oxygen release, so less oxygen is gonna be released and mawr oxygen is going to be bound. And so really, what you'll notice is that literally the longs over here is the complete and exact opposite of the tissues in terms of the up and down arrows and the highs and lows as well as the left and the right shift. So pretty much everything is opposite in the lungs versus the tissues. And so, really, this together all describes the boar effect. And so what you'll notice is that the Boer Effect, really what it allows hemoglobin to do, is switch from the blue curve to the green curve when it is transitioning from the lungs to the tissues. And so, essentially, if you take a look at this oxygen binding curve up above. When hemoglobin is in the lungs, it's going to take on the blue curve that we see here. And when hemoglobin is in the tissues, it's going to take on the green curve. So there is this transition from the blue curve to the green curve. On that transition is what's referred to as the boar effect. And so what the boar effect allows is for him a global to maximize, its oxygen binding when it's in the lungs, and it also allows it to optimize its oxygen release when it's in the tissues on DSO. If we take a look up above, notice that with the blue curve here, when it's in the lungs. You'll notice that it has the highest binding of oxygen. And so, uh, hemoglobin is able to maximize again, maximize its oxygen binding in the lungs when it takes on the shape of the blue curve in the lungs, and then notice that as it starts to make its way to the tissues him, a global is going to switch from following the blue curve to following the green curve because of the decreased pH. And so in the green curve noticed that it has less oxygen bound, a lower fractional saturation than at the same point here as the blue curve. So we're comparing right where it hits this line here to the green curve, where it hits this line right here. And so this represents Mawr oxygen being released because there's, ah, lower fractional saturation. And so, essentially, this allows hemoglobin to maximize its binding in the lungs and maximize or optimize its release of oxygen to the tissues. And really, that is the board effect in a nutshell. And so this here concludes our lesson on the boar effect and will be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

