So in our last lesson video, we said that there are two main types of h p l c that we're gonna talk about. And those are normal Phase H PLC and reverse phase of H PLC. And in this video, we're gonna focus on normal phase H P L C. Now normal Phase H PLC is specifically used to purify polar molecules, and the reason for that is because the stationary phase that's packed inside of the column is polar, whereas the liquid mobile phase that's used is non polar. And so it's the polar molecules that are gonna interact with the polar stationary phase. And if the polar molecules are interacting with the stationary phase, which remember does not move, then the polar molecules are gonna move mawr slowly through the column, and they're going to stay in the column longer, whereas the non polar molecules, on the other hand, are going to move through the column faster and they're going to dilute earlier from the column and so down below. In our example of normal Phase, H PLC, which will notice is that our column here is actually going horizontally. It's going side to side, which is different than our other column chromatography is that we talked about. And the reason for that is because it's really the high amount of pressure that moves the mobile phase through the column, and it doesn't really rely on gravity. It relies on the high amount of pressure that's applied to the column, and so notice that what we have over here on the far left is our mixed protein sample. So we have a mixture of proteins that we want to separate, and over here on the left, what we have is the input to the column. So this is where the mixture of samples originally begins is over here on the left. And when we start H PLC, the proteins are going to begin to separate through this high resolution matrix in the column, and they're going to make their way through the column till they get to the output on the right, where the proteins can be collected as they're separated. And so specifically for normal Phase H PLC. It's the stationary phase that is polar, whereas the liquid mobile phase is the one that is non polar. And so what this means again is that it's the polar proteins here that are going to interact with the polar stationary phase. And that means that these polar molecules are going to move more slowly through the column and they're going to stay in the column longer, whereas it's the non polar proteins that are going to move the fastest through the column and dilute the earliest. And so you can see here that the yellow proteins are non polar proteins, whereas the blue proteins are polar proteins and the ones in red here would be like the intermediate proteins. And so what you'll see here is that it's the non polar proteins that are going to allude first from our column. And so remember that we want to be using normal phase H p l C to separate out polar molecules. And the reason for that is because because the polar molecules stay in the column longer, they're gonna have mawr interactions with the stationary phase and mawr interactions with the mobile phase. And so the more interactions you have, the better the separation is going to be. And so, uh, that concludes our lesson on normal Phase H PLC. And in our next video, we're gonna be able to get a little bit of practice before we talk about reverse Phase H PLC. So I'll see you guys in that practice video.

Hide transcripts