So now that we've covered both normal phase and reverse Phase H PLC and this video, we're going to focus on an H PLC chromatograph AM. And so when proteins air separated via H PLC, the results of the protein separation can be plotted onto a data plot called a crime Mata Graham. And so a chromatic Graham plots the illusion time on the X axis or the amount of time it takes for the separated molecule to dilute from the column versus the light, absorb INTs of each separated molecule on the Y axis. And so the light absorb INTs is an indicator of the amount of the separated protein that is present. And so the greater the light absorbent is the mawr of that separated molecule that's present. And so if we take a look at our example down below on the right side over here, notice What we have is a chromatic graham, where we have the illusion time on the X axis and we have the light absorb INTs on the Y axis, and so, for the illusion time it increases from left to right and so shorter illusion times means that these molecules alluded earlier from the column and longer illusion times mean that these molecules alluded later from the column and with the light absorbent that increases from bottom to top. And so greater light absorbent means that their arm or of the molecule present and lower light absorbent means that there's less of the molecule that's present. And so, in this entire example, over here, what we have is just the entire process for H p l C. Just to help you guys, uh, understand h p l c just a little bit better. And so over here on the far left, what we have is a flask that contains the mobile phase and eso What we have is the mobile phase reservoir, and, uh, notice that over here what we have is a pump. And so this is a pump delivery system for the mobile phase. And so really, it's this pump here that is the most expensive portion off the H p l C. Because what it does is it takes the mobile phase, and it pumps the mobile phase into our chromatograph, um, column. And so it pumps the mobile phase at an incredibly high pressure. And so that is why we're able to get the high pressures due to this pump. And so notice down Over here, what we have is our mixed protein sample. So this is the protein sample that we want to separate. And we have a sample injector which is able to take our mixed protein sample and inject it into our column. And so notice up here. What we have are these two columns. The first column represents our column at time. Zero. So this is initially at the start of our H PLC and noticed that at the start of HP LCR protein mixture is over here by the inputs are protein mixtures is black blob here and over time. So after about 10 minutes of pumping the mobile phase through our column at an incredibly high pressure, what will happen is our proteins will begin to separate, so we can see that are proteins are separating as they move through this high resolution column. And so they moved towards the output. And as the proteins moved towards the output, they can be detected by a detector. And so, uh, the detector here can translate the information that's being detected to a computer and the computer can translate the information from the detector into a peak on a chromatic graham. And so notice that it's the proteins that dilute first from the column, like this yellow protein here that is plotted onto the chromatic graham first. And then the protein that come out next, like the red protein will be plotted onto the chromatograph next. And then the proteins that dilute last from the column will be plotted onto the chromatograph on the far right because they have. They take the longest amount of time to allude from the column. And so, uh, that is how we get our chromatograph, Um, and so notice that the chromatic Graham has a bunch of these different peaks. And at the top of the peaks we have the amino acid, one letter code that is being identified. And so this is also able to identify some types of modified amino acids. So notice here we have C M. C, which is a modified amino acid. It's a modified Sistine, so it's a car boxy metal Sistine. Not that you guys need to know that, but to just know that it's not, um, just regular amino acids It's also modified amino acids that could be detected. And over here we have another modified amino acid that is a meth I inning sull, Fox Side. And so all of these other one letter codes are just the regular one letter amino acids that we are familiar with already. And so it's these amino acids that eluded first from the column on the far left, and the ones on the far right are the ones that elude last from the column. And so in our next video will be able to get a little bit of practice with H P L C chromatograph, Um, so I'll see you guys in that practice video.

