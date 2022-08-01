in this video, we're gonna begin talking about H PLC, so H P. L. C is actually an acronym for high performance liquid chromatography. And it's a type of column chromatography that separates molecules in a column using an immensely high amount of pressure and resolution. And it uses automated computerized instrumentation for extremely effective separation of molecules. And the way that it gets this effective separation of the molecules is by using a high resolution column. And the high resolution column creates mawr interaction sites with the stationary phase. And so the mawr interaction sites there are, the greater the resolving in the separation power is going to be. And so because the molecules encounter mawr interactions with the stationary phase that actually slows the molecules down inside of the column. But the high amount of pressure that's applied to the column will actually increase the speed of the separation through the high resolution matrix in the column. And so what that means is that we get incredibly effective separation of the molecules at incredibly high speeds, and that makes H PLC the go to and the gold standard for separating most types of molecules. But because it uses automated computerized instrumentation that also makes H PLC an expensive technique to use and that limited to use for some research labs. And so it turns out that there are actually two main types of H p L C. There is normal Phase H PLC. And then there's also reverse phase H p l C. And in our next video, we're gonna talk about normal Phase H PLC, so I'll see you guys in that video.

