So now that we've covered normal Phase H PLC in this video, we're gonna focus on reverse Phase H PLC. And reverse Phase H PLC is really just the reverse of normal phase H PLC in terms of the polarities of the stationary phase and the mobile phase. And so with reverse Phase H PLC, it's actually the stationary phase that is non polar this time, and we know that the stationary phase does not move. And so the stationary phase is immobile, and the non polar stationary phase that's in mobile actually immobilizes the non polar molecules inside of the column. And that means that the non polar molecules do not move through the column as fast. And so the way that the non polar stationary phase interacts with the non polar molecules is via the hydrophobic effect, which remember from our previous lesson. Videos allows non polar molecules to clump and interact with each other. And so, in reverse Phase H PLC, it's actually the liquid mobile phase that is polar, and so the liquid mobile phase is polar, and we know that the mobile phase flows through the column quickly and it flows over the stationary phase And so the result of reverse Phase H PLC is that non polar molecules remained in the column longer, whereas the polar molecules that arm or solid soluble, they interact with the mobile phase that moves quickly through the column. And so they get eluded faster and earlier from the column. And so, in our example of reverse Phase H PLC below, you'll notice again we have a horizontal column instead of a vertical column. And that's because with H P L. C. There's a high amount of pressure that's applied to the mobile phase that pushes the mobile phase through the column so it doesn't. The mobile phase movement doesn't rely on gravity. It relies on high pressure that's being applied to the count. And so notice that on the far left over here, what we have is our mixed protein sample, and the mixed protein sample enters our input side over here, which is on the left. And so we have our mixed sample on the left, and as the sample moves through this high resolution column, the proteins begin to separate until they get to the output side. Over here on the right, where the proteins the separated proteins can be collected. And so again, with reverse Phase H PLC. It's actually the stationary phase this time that is non polar, and it's actually the mobile phase that is polar this time. And so what this means is that polar molecules that air in blue here, polar molecules or polar proteins are going to interact with the polar mobile phase and flow out of the column the fastest. And so that's exactly what we see here. It's the polar proteins that are going to allude from the column first, and so what you'll see is that it's the non polar molecules, on the other hand, that move through the column the slowest this time. And that's because the stationary phase that does not move is non polar. And so that means that the non polar proteins are gonna interact with the non polar stationary phase via the hydrophobic effect. And that's going to slow them down in the column and allow the non polar molecules to elude the last from the column. They'll be the last to come out, and so you can see here how this is literally the reverse of normal Phase H PLC and So if you know normal phase H p l C, then you automatically know reverse Phase H PLC because it's literally the reverse. And so this concludes our lesson on reverse Phase H PLC and in our next video will be able to get some practice, so I'll see you guys there.

