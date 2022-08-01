Formation of Life

in this video, we're gonna be talking about something pretty interesting how life first began on Earth, and so a B O Genesis is the natural process of the origin of life on Earth, and it describes how life first formed from non living simple molecules. And the theory suggests that life originated in the oceans of Earth about 3.8 billion years ago, and this is billion with a B. So we're talking about an incredibly long time ago, and the theory suggests that life arose from non biological materials, and these non biological materials are also known as prebiotic materials or just pre biotics. And these probiotics were in high abundance on early Earth and include molecules such as hydrogen gas, water, ammonia, carbon dioxide and methane. And so the question is, how did these probiotics, or these non biological molecules convert into the very first biomolecules? And so there are a few different theories. The atmosphere conversion theories suggest that the sun and lightning converted the pre biotics into the first simple biomolecules, and the hydrothermal vents theory suggest that the first bio molecules were formed in areas where the sunlight and lightning could not penetrate and that the vents on the ocean floors were the ones toe provide the energy to convert the pre biotics into the first bio molecule monomers. And so let's take a look at our example to clear this up. And in this example of the bio molecule monitor information on the left. Over here, what we have are the prebiotic materials or the non biological materials. And so the first theory suggests that solar radiation and lightning provided the energy to spark the pre biotics to convert into the first bio molecule monomers. And, uh, the second theory theory to suggest that again, uh, the first bio molecule monomers formed in areas where the sunlight enlightening could not penetrate and that hydrothermal vents provided the energy to convert the first prebiotic materials into the first bio molecule monomers. And so these air two competing theories that both have a lot of supporting experimental evidence. Uh, and over here we have a bio molecule monomer, and the example that's being shown is an amino acid, and so we may never know which of these two theories is correct. But we do know that bio molecule monomers were formed. And so the next video. What we're going to talk about is how did the first bio molecule polymers form? And so I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts