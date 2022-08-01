Biomolecule Polymer & Membrane Formation

So now that we know how the first bio molecule monomers likely formed, we can now focus our attention on the polymers. So question. How did these Mawr complex bio molecule polymers begin to form if living cells were not around yet to produce them? And so the answer to that is that the first bio molecule polymers likely prelim, arised or linked together by proper alignment, using the charge mineral surfaces of objects such as clay. So let's take a look at an example here and in this example. What you'll see is we have these free bio molecule monomers that air negatively charged, and we also have this positively charged clay surface. And so there's an attraction between the opposite we charged components and notice. In the next image, we have thes bio, these negatively charged bio molecule monomers that are aligned on the positively charged clay surface. And if there's proper alignment between neighboring bio molecule monomers and the conditions are right, then Covalin bonds can form and link the bio molecule monitors together to create a bio molecule polymer, and there's lots of experimental evidence out there that shows that RNA and other polymers can prelim arise in this fashion, so it's likely that the very first polymers formed in this way. So now that we've got biomolecules polymers formed, the next step is to get these bio molecule polymers toe interact with one another, and that's where membranes and proto cells come into play. So membrane formation was important because it enclosed bio molecule monomers and polymers and prevented them from defusing away from each other, which increased the likelihood off. Those molecules toe interact, and so membranes formed via what's known as the hydrophobic effect. And we'll talk more about the hydrophobic effect later on in our course. But for now, I want you to know that membranes formed via the hydrophobic effect and that the formation of membranes was an important step for a B O genesis. So in our next example, what we're going to see is that we have thes phosphor lipids and the fossil lipids will talk more about in our later in our course. But in an aqueous solution, these fossil lipids clump together and they accumulate, and in the way that they accumulate, you can see that they create a phosphor oh, lipid membrane and notice that previous to the formation of the lipid membrane. We have these bio molecule monomers and polymers that are just floating around in solution, and they're likely defusing away from each other. However, after the formation of the membrane, we have our bio molecules, monomers and polymers enclosed within the membrane, which increases the likelihood of their interaction. And so this poll of molecules that are enclosed in a lipid membrane is known as a proto cell, and a proto cell is not a cell yet. It's actually the precursor to a cell, and it has the ability to acquire characteristics over a long period of time and develop into a cell. So in the next video, what we're gonna do is talk about how these proto cells link to the double origin theory of life. So I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts