The Double Origin Theory of Life

so the double Arjun theory states two different things. The first is that Life has two origins, a coding system as well as an enzyme catalysis system. And the second thing that the double Arjun Theory states is that these two systems developed in completely separate proto cells, and so they developed in separate proto cells, and then later these two separate proto cells would have combined together. So let's take a look at our example down below and notice that we have to separate proto cells. And again, the double Arjun Theory states that a coding system developed in one pro tosel, whereas an enzyme catalysis system developed in the other proto cell. And then these two separate proto cells with different systems would have merged together to generate a single proto cell with both systems. And then this proto cell would have had plenty of time to acquire characteristics and to develop into the first life or the first cells. And so the next thing I want to tell you guys is that RNA, not DNA, is believed to have been the first coding material, and we can see that down here where RNA is shown as the coding system. And that's simply because, during the origin of life, it would have been better to have a single molecule that could doom or things. And RNA could do more things than DNA. RNA has both encoding and catalytic abilities, whereas DNA on Lee has encoding abilities. And so you might be thinking that this contradicts the double origin theory because we have RNA in a single proto cell that has a coding and catalysis system. But there is no contradiction, and that's because of this word here enzyme. So, yes, Arna has a catalysis system, but it doesn't have an enzyme catalysis system and recall the enzymes or proteins. And proteins and enzymes are way better catalysts than RNA. And so this proposal here, with an enzyme catalysis system, can do things that this coding RNA system cannot do, so there's no contradiction. So, uh, DNA is believed to have shown up later down the line. And so the very first cells would have had an RNA coding system, an enzyme catalysis system and DNA. And so to summarize the double origin theory, it states that life, which is shown over here on the far right, has two origins. The first origin is a coding system, which developed in one proto cell, and the second origin is an enzyme catalysis system which developed in a separate proto cell. And so that concludes our lesson on HBO Genesis and I'll see you guys in the practice problems.

