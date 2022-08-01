Ordering Cleaved Fragments

So in our last lesson video, we presented the problem that if we treat our protein with Onley one cleavage technique, then it may not be possible toe order the fragments and to determine the sequence of our protein. And that's why typically, ah, minimum of at least two different cleavage techniques are required in order to properly order the fragments. And so the reason it works like this is because when we treat the same protein separately with different cleavage techniques or different re agents, it will generate different peptide fragments. And so those different peptide fragments we can actually align all of those different prag peptide fragments so that the overlapping peptide fragments will actually reveal the original order of the fragments and the actual sequence of the original protein. And so let's take a look at our example down below so that we can better understand this overlapping idea and the ordering of the cleaved fragments and so notice in our diagram what we have in the first box up here is one particular cleavage technique on our original protein and then down below in the second box here we have the same exact original protein as up above, except we're treating it with a different cleavage technique. Cleavage technique number two, and notice that it generates two different sets of peptide fragments. And then and step three over here we are essentially ordering all an overlapping the cleaved fragments from both of these, uh, cleavage techniques in order to determine the original protein sequence down below. And so, which will notice is that with this first box up here, this original protein, we're treating it with our first cleavage technique. Cleavage technique number one, which is with cyanogen bromide. And it generates these particular fragments that have shown these three fragments to die peptides and one try peptide, and you'll notice that these air the same exact fragments that air generated from our previous lesson video in the example and now down below here we're treating the same exact original protein with a second cleavage technique. Cleavage technique number two using a different re agent. This time, we're using chemo trips in. And so it generates all of these fragments here a die peptide ah, free loosen residue. Ah, free loosen amino acid. And then a tetra peptides shown here. And so in step number three we're seeing how we can overlap and order the fragments in order to reveal the original protein sequence. Now, in our next lesson video, we're going to talk about an actual strategy for how toe overlap in order the fragments. But for now, just to give you guys a quick little glimpse and insight to the strategy that we're gonna use, typically we're going to start with the longest fragment. And so the longest fragment is this tetra peptide here amongst all of the fragments. So this is the Tetra peptide. And so all we need to do is recognize that this tetra peptide here is the same one. Is this one over here so we can fill that in so notice it's m rmf so we can put an M r m f. And then what we can do is we can look for overlapping fragments, So notice that if we check this other fragment over here the RM that it overlaps perfectly with the RM here. So this RM fragment can fill in for the RM up here and then which will notice is that the three af from, uh, this fragment right here we'll overlap with the f from this fragment over here so we can put in fl down below right here because of the overlap. And then what you'll see is that we have an M here that also needs the overlap. And that overlaps with the M from the G g Y m fragment so we can put in G Y m. And of course, what you'll see is that we've got a g y fragment over here with the yellow that we can fill in so we can put in the G y here. And then. Of course, the loan losing over here will overlap with losing over here. And so, essentially, what we mean by these overlaps are these vertical overlap. So notice we have a glazing here confirming the end terminal amino acid residue down below in our original protein sequence as being glazing and so we can put glazing right here. And, uh, that is our first residue. Now moving on to the next set of overlap, we have the Tyra scene, which is confirming the second residue. So the overlapping fragments confirm a Tyra seen here and then applying the same strategy. What we have is overlapping Matthiasson in confirming the third residue asthma Thony. So we can put in Matthiasson in here and then what we have next is Argentine and then we have meth inning following that so we can put in Argentine and meth une And then, of course, what we have remaining our final Allan E and losing and so we can put in final Alan ing and losing. And so recall that when we used this cleavage technique all alone that we actually had to valid possibilities that we were not able to determine the order of these fragments. And that's exactly what we did in our previous lesson video. But when we introduce the second cleavage technique and we order the the overlapping fragments from these fragments generated from that cleavage technique with these fragments generated from a different cleavage technique that were actually able to determine the original protein sequence which we've confirmed down below here and so essentially, what we're saying is again that to orm or so two plus cleavage technique methods, cleavage methods are needed to order the fragments and reveal the sequence of the protein. And so again, we're gonna talk about an actual strategy for how toe overlap in order the fragments in our next lesson video. But before we get there, let's get a little bit of practice, so I'll see you guys in that practice video.

