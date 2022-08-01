in this video, we're gonna talk about ordering cleaved fragments and how that even relates to Edmund Degradation sequencing. So, from our previous lesson videos, we know that Edmund Degradation sequencing is limited to sequencing small peptides with less than 50 amino acid residues. Which means that most proteins in nature which are much, much larger than 50 amino acid residues, are gonna need to be cleaved down into smaller peptide fragments before we can sequence them with Edmund degradation. And so, after fragmenting a large protein down into smaller peptide fragments, we know that we need to separate those peptide fragments and then sequence each of them separately via Edmund degradation. And so you can imagine if we have a large protein, we're gonna need to cleave it down into smaller peptide fragments, separate and then sequence each of those peptide fragments separately via Edmund Degradation. But then there's a question that arises, and that is, how do we determine the order of these peptide fragments in the original protein? And so that's exactly what this question here is asking its asking. How do we determine the order of the fragments in the original protein sequence and so down below in this image, we're gonna help clarify exactly what we're even talking about. And so notice in this diagram, we start with this original protein up here, we make our way across to the right of the diagram, and then we start with step two down below and move our way to the right again. And so with this original protein here, notice what it has are question marks inside of the amino acid residues, which means that it has an unknown sequence and just for limitation on the amount of space I have on this page, I only have seven amino acid residues in this original protein. But we know that most proteins in nature are much, much larger and have several 100 to several thousands of amino acid residues. So I want you guys to imagine that this original protein here has many, many more amino acids, several hundreds or even thousands. And so if we want to determine the sequence of this large original protein here, we know that we're gonna need to first fragment it down into smaller peptide fragments so that we can sequence it with Edmund degradation. And that's exactly what this first step is it's to cleave are protein into fragments. And we've talked about many different protein cleavage techniques, including chemical cleavage and Proteus is or peptide aces. And so here we're using chemical cleavage with cyanogen bromide. And we know that once we take our original protein and fragment it down that it's going to generate a bunch of protein or peptide fragments here. And so we have to die Peptides, fragments and one try peptide fragment and notice that they still have these question marks. So after fragmenting our protein into fragments, we're gonna need to separate those protein fragments and then sequence each of them via Edmund degradation. And that's exactly what step Number two is down below. So notice that we're gonna separate each of these fragments over here, and then we're going to sequence each of the fragments separately via Edmund degradation and notice that we've changed all of these question marks into actual one letter amino acid coz because we've revealed the sequence of the fragments. So now this is exactly where this question comes into play. How do we determine the order of these fragments in the original protein sequence up above? So maybe this fragment here showed up at the very beginning, But maybe it showed up at the very end. Or maybe it showed up over here. How do we determine exactly the order that these fragments came in? And so that's exactly what Step Number three is. It's what is the order of the fragments in the original protein in terms of being 1st, 2nd or third from the end terminal to the C terminal end. And so at this point, what we're gonna do is a little bit of experimentation. So what that means is we're gonna fill in these blanks here, but then later on, we might change them. So keep that in mind as we move along. And so maybe the order of these fragments is pretty easy. Maybe it's literally in this exact order where this is the first fragment and this fl here is the second fragment. And maybe this third fragment here is the third fragment. I don't know. Let's check. So let's say that that is one possibility, and that seems to be what Maybe this is trying to tell us over here where here we have our original Pepto, um, our original sequence and we're trying to determine the possibilities for our original sequence. So maybe this RM fragment came first, just like what we said. And maybe this FL fragment came second. So let's go ahead and put FLN for the second one. And then maybe this G y m fragment came third. So let's put that in a different color over here. G Y m. So maybe this is a possibility. But we have to remember that we cleaved our peptide are protein, our original protein with cyanogen bromide and cyanogen bromide cleaves next to meth I ning residues on the car boxes side. And so that means that this Matthias residue here, this peptide bond on the car boxes side of it is going to be cleaved. And so if this were the original sequence, essentially this peptide bond would be cleaved. And this myth, I Any residue doesn't have a peptide bond on its car boxes side, since it's literally the last residue off the peptide. And so that means that if this were the sequence, we would generate one die peptide and then one Penta peptide upon cleavage with cyanogen bromide. But that's not the results that we actually got up above. We got three different peptide fragments to die peptides and one shrike peptide. And so it turns out that this here is not the correct sequence, so we can go ahead and get rid of that. And this is not the correct order over here. And so it turns out that the Onley way that we're able to generate three different fragments in this order is if the FL fragment is actually at the very end. And so if you don't understand that, it's okay. Um, it's I don't really expect you guys toe fully understand this process yet, but it turns out that this fl needs to go at the end. If it goes anywhere else, we won't be able to generate three fragments just because of House I engine, bro. Mike leaves. And so we know that the FL fragment is going to be the third, the last fragment at the very end, for sure. Otherwise we wouldn't get three fragments. So now the question is, does the RM fragment come first or does the RM fragment come second and does the G m y the G Y M fragment come first or does it come second. And so notice over here with this first possibility that we have the RM fragment coming first. And so if the RM fragment is coming first, that means that the G Y M fragment must be coming second. So let's put in the G Y m fragment over here and then in the second possibility, we have the G Y M fragment coming first and that must mean that the RM fragment over here must be coming second. And so what we can do is put in the RM fragment over here. And so it turns out that both of these are valid possibilities because if we clean with cyanogen bromide noticed that they're gonna generate three different fragments. So it will cleave after the thinning residue here and then also after the meth I inning residue here and that will generate to die peptides and one try peptide just like what we saw up above. So, possibility number one is a valid possibility. And then looking at Possibility number two, it can cleave after this myth einen residue over here. And it will cleave after this myth einen residue right here and so that will generate to die peptides and one try peptide just like what we have appear. So this sequence is different than the sequence possibility from number one, and they're both valid sequences that seem to generate the same exact peptide fragments. So the question is asking, Can you guys tell which sequences correct? And the answer is Actually, no. You cannot tell which sequences correct. So what this means is that possibility Number one is equally is valid as possibility number two. And there's really no way for us to be able to determine this sequence. Which of these sequences is correct with the provided amount of information? And so that actually presents a new issue that prevents that presents a problem that we have. And the problem is that by cleaving a protein with Onley one cleavage, uh, method one cleavage methods such like we did up above here with cyanogen bromide that it's possible that or it's ah, possible that the proper ordering of the fragments may not be possible. So it's possible that we may not be able to determine what the correct sequence is if we only Cleve with one, uh, cleavage method, and so what? That means is typically in most scenarios. We're gonna need to take our original protein and cleave it in multiple different ways, and we'll be able to understand that idea better when we get to our next video, where we'll talk about how to orm or different cleavage techniques are required. Thio. Order the fragments properly and determine which of these possibilities is actually the correct possibility. And so this here concludes our introduction to ordering cleaved fragments and, um, how it relates to Edmund Degradation sequencing. And again, we'll be able to get some MAWR practice as we move along and our next video so I'll see you guys in those videos.

