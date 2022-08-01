in this video, we're going to introduce Zim a Jin's so those imagines are also sometimes referred to as pro enzymes. And so Zim Mogens, or pro enzymes, are just inactive enzyme precursors that have the potential and can be converted into active enzymes. But again, Zim engines or pro enzymes, are inactive enzyme precursors themselves, and so they are not active enzymes. But they can be converted into the active enzymes now activation of his image and usually occurs via cleavage of peptide bonds. And so we already know from our previous lesson videos that Prodi elliptic cleavage is a type of post translational modification that regulates protein activity. And so notice down below and our image on the left hand side. What we have is the raw protein immediately after translation, And some proteins are Zim engines immediately after translation, which means that they are inactive enzyme precursors. And so Ziman Jin's can be activated into their active form, usually through Prodi Olynyk cleavage, which is why we have these scissors right here and notice that activation will result in the active form of our protein. And of course, the inactive forms are going to be cleaved off Now it's important to know that Zai imagines are usually going to begin with the prefix pro or they're going to end in the Suffolk's Oh Jen. And so, over here on the right, What we have is a table with some examples of Zim engines, which are again inactive enzyme precursors themselves. And we also have the site of synthesis and so noticed that Ah, lot of digestive enzymes that are synthesized in either the stomach or the pancreas are going to have Zimet Jin's. And so notice that, uh, Pep Synergen chemo trips, engine and trips engine all and in the Suffolk gin. And so that indicates that these are the eyes, imagines the inactive enzyme, precursors of Pepsi and kinda trips and and trips in pep. Today's is that we know are active enzymes from our previous lesson videos and also noticed that pro car boxy pep, Today's and Pro a Last Days begin with the prefix pro, which indicates that these are also Zion Mogens, inactive enzyme precursors for the active form of the enzymes car, boxy pep, Today's and a last days, which are also peptides, is themselves. And so in our next lesson video. We're going to talk about exactly why it is that these images are so important for life and important for regulating protein activity. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

