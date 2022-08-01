Phosphorylation

So now that we know that phosphor relation is a very common post translational modification that involves the Covalin attachment of a phosphate group, and a common source of those phosphate groups is from ATP molecules. In this video, we're going to talk about which amino acids are most susceptible to phosphor relation. And so we already know from our previous lesson videos that some amino acids can be fuss for related. Now, when an amino acid is actually phosphor related, it makes a phosphor Oh, protein. And so all of foster protein is is just a protein that has been Foss for elated. And so it's actually estimated that about one third of all of the proteins in a eukaryotic cell are actually phosphor oh, proteins, which is actually a pretty big chunk of all of those proteins. And it goes to show how phosphor relation is such an important form of regulation of proteins. Now it turns out that amino acids that have hydroxyl groups are most susceptible to phosphor elation, and these hydroxyl groups in the are groups of these amino acids can be replaced with phosphate groups. Now recall that hydroxyl groups are also called alcohol groups. And so we remember that even though alcohol is a serious threat, we can have it in moderation and eso. A serious threat here reminds us that Syrian and threatening both have alcohol or hydroxyl groups. In there are groups. And also tire seen, we know is the other amino acid. It has an alcohol, and it's argued. And so again, these hydroxyl groups in these amino acids are groups can be replaced with phosphate groups now. It also turns out that histamine is also occasionally phosphor related as well. But it's more so phosphor related in pro carry attic organisms like bacteria and in some plants, but not so much in human cells. And so phosphor relation. Or the covalin attachment of a phosphate group to these particular amino acids makes these amino acids even mawr polar than what they already were. And that can ultimately lead to changes in the enzyme confirmation or state essentially changing the enzyme from the inactive T state to the inactive, our state, or vice versa. And so, uh, it's because these phosphate groups that are attached through foster relation, uh, they have an overall negative charge on them, and so that allows them to interact with positive charges on other groups through ionic interactions and, of course, negative charges air going to repel other negative charges. And also these phosphate groups allow for stronger hydrogen bonding. And so these phosphate groups, because they have negative charges and allow for stronger hydrogen bonding thes air reasons for how fast correlation can change in enzymes, confirmation or state and so down below in our image notice we're showing you the amino acids that can be fast for elated. So over here on the left notice that we have, uh, the same peptide backbone for all of these amino acids. And we're focusing on the are groups here that can be phosphor, elated. And so we know here what we have is a searing molecule. But because the alcohol group is replaced with a phosphate group, this is actually a phosphor Oh, searing molecule on Dhere. This one is going to be a phosphor. Oh, three inning the molecule. And then over here. Of course, what we have is a phosphor. Oh, tire scene molecule. And then last but not least over here on the far right, What we have is a phosphor. Oh, histamine molecule. And so this green background right here can help remind you guys that foster histamine is more so, um, going to be taking place in plants as well as in bacteria and not so much and humans. And so this here concludes our introduction to how amino acids can be phosphor related and as we move forward in our course will be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

