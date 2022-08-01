So from way back in our previous lesson videos, we already know that both trips in and Kimo trips in our pep today's is that act as digestive enzymes. And so what we learned in our last lesson video is that both trips and and Timo trips in our digestive enzymes with classic examples of Zim agents and so notice down below. And in our image on the left hand side, towards the top and red. We have a structure that represents the inactives Imogen called Trip Synergen, and we know that it is as imagine, because it ends in the Suffolk's Oh Jen. And so we know that inactives images are typically activated through Prodi Olynyk cleavage, which requires a pep today's to cleave off a small portion of the trips energon molecule. But in the process, it generates this green molecule right here that we know as the active trips in Pep today's and so notice down below. On the bottom half of our image, we have a similar representation where this red structure right here represents the inactives. Imogen, known as Kimo, trips Energon, which again ends with the Suffolk's Oh Jen. So we know it is as I imagine. And so we again we know that inactives images are typically activated through Prodi Olynyk cleavage, which involves a pep today's that will cleave off small portions of the chemo trips Energon molecule. But in the process, it generates this green molecule right here that we know as the active Kimo trips in Pep Today's and so notice that the chemo trips energon molecule has these die sulfide bond here in blue and even through Prodi elliptic cleavage, these die sulfide bonds are not altered. Now the question arises as to why is it that these images are so important for cells? Well, it turns out that it's actually super critical for cells to store these hydrologic enzymes, such as trips in and kinda trip soon as inactives images because otherwise they could potentially kill the cell. And so notice that up above in this image right here, what we have is this green circle here that represents our eukaryotic cell. And within the eukaryotic cell, we have this purple circle that represents a vesicles or a granule. And within this grand you'll notice that we have the same exact trips energon molecule that we had on the left, and so, uh, inside of the cell noticed that the protein is going to be stored in its's image. Inform where it is inactive. And that's a good thing, because otherwise, if it were in the active trips, inform then the trips and could be potentially cleaving the proteins within the cell. And that could potentially kill the cell. And so, within the cell, it's stored as the inactive trip Synergen or inactives Imagine, and then the protein, the inactives image and can be secreted to the outside of the cell, essentially into the stomach, through the process of exercise hostess. And once the inactives Imogen is in the stomach, then notice that it can be activated into its active trips in form, where it can begin to break down the proteins that we've eaten inside of our stomachs. And so again, uh, this is all showing how by storing enzymes as Zim engines, cells are able to, um, regulate the enzymes activity and make sure that the enzymes are not going to kill or destroy its own proteins. And so again, by storing these enzymes as imagines, this is really a form of regulating the enzymes activity which is again why we're talking about those imagines right now. And so this year concludes our lesson on Zim engines, and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing the concepts that we've learned in our next couple of videos, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts