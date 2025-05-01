A nonapeptide was determined to have the following amino acid composition: (Lys) 2 , (Gly) 2 , (Phe) 2 , His, Thr, Met. The native peptide was incubated with 1-fluoro-2,4-dinitrobenzene (FDNB) and then hydrolyzed; 2,4-dinitrophenylhistidine was identified by HPLC. When the native peptide was exposed to cyanogen bromide (CNBr), an octapeptide and free glycine were recovered. Incubation of the native peptide with trypsin gave a pentapeptide, a tripeptide, and free Lys. 2,4-Dinitrophenyl-histidine was recovered from the pentapeptide, and 2,4-dinitrophenylphenylalanine was recovered from the tripeptide. Digestion with the enzyme pepsin produced a dipeptide, a tripeptide, and a tetrapeptide. The tetrapeptide was composed of (Lys) 2 , Phe, and Gly. The native sequence was determined to be:

*Recall: Pepsin cleaves N-terminal peptide bond of F, Y, W & L residues.*