Effective Buffer Ranges

so the most effective buffers are actually weak acids and bases, and their congregates and living systems tend to use weak acids as their buffers. And the effect of buffering range of a weak acid is centered right around the inflection point or the midpoint of a tight trey shin curve, which means that the effect of buffering range is centered right around the PK. And really, the effect of buffering ranges within one unit of the peak. A. So what this means is that if the pH of the solution is within one unit of the PKK than this substance is capable of acting as an effective buffer. So let's take a look at an example, and we're gonna look at the effect of buffering range of acetic acid. And as you guys already know, acetic acid has a chemical formula of ch three C 00 H. And acetic acid is a mon, a product weak acid, which means that it only has one acidic hydrogen, which is shown in red here, and the PKK of this acidic hydrogen is and so when I see the acid loses its hydrogen, it becomes an acetate conjugate base And so the acetic acid buffering range, effective buffering range is going to be within plus or minus one of the P K. So if we subtract one from the peak A. What we get is 3.8. And if we add one to the PK, what we get is 5.8, So the effect of buffering range of acetic acid is from 3.8 to 5.8. And let's take a look at the Thai Trish in curve of acetic acid with a strong base and again toe orient you guys on the Y axis, we have the pH of the Ana light solution, and on the X axis we have the amount of Thai trahant that's being added. And so notice here that what we have is our inflection point right at the 0.5 Mueller equivalents added, which means that the inflection point or the midpoint is right here, and that corresponds with the pH of 4.8, which means that the P K is equal to 4.8, and the effect of buffering range, we know is within plus or minus one of the P K. So that means it's gonna be from 3.8 up to 5.8 or in this pink range here. And that means that this entire section of the, uh, titrate shin curve here represents the effective buffering range of acetic acid. And so what this means is that when the pH of the solution falls within this range here, then acetic acid is capable of acting as an effective buffer. And so we're going to get some more practice with the effective buffering ranges in our practice problems, so I'll see you guys in those videos.

Hide transcripts