in this video, we're going to review buffer solutions. So recall from your previous chemistry courses that buffers are substances that resist changes to P. H. And this is true even when small to moderate amounts of a strong acid or base are added. And so, in other words, when small to moderate amounts of a strong acid or base are added to a buffer solution, the pH of that buffer solution is on Lee going to change a little bit in comparison to the pH change that we would see if the same amount of a strong acid or base were added to an UNB, uh, furred solution. And so down below. In our example, we have four different scenarios numbered 123 and four. And in the first two scenarios over here on the left, we're adding a small amount just one mil leader off a strong acid hydrochloric acid with 0.1 Moeller concentration. And so, in the first scenario over here noticed that the solution in our early Meyer flask is an UNB, uh, furred solution. And so when we add this little bit of a strong acid to the UNB, uh, furred solution notice that the pH drops it goes much, much lower, and so the pH indicator that's inside of the solution changes color. It changes from a blue color to a pink color down below to show the change in the pH that we see, uh, in this unbuttered solution. Now on the right. We're here in Scenario two, where we have a buffered solution when we add the same exact amount, the same exact small amount of a strong acid Notice that the pH remains relatively stable and the pH indicator does not change color. So it has a blue solution up above, and it remains blue to show that the pH remains relatively stable and does not change so again. The point here is to show that it's able. The buffered solution is able to resist changes in pH now in scenarios three and four. In a similar way, we're adding a small amount of this time a strong base sodium hydroxide with a concentration of 0.1 Mueller. And so in scenario three, we haven't unbuttered solution, and when we add that small amount of a strong base to the unbuttered solution, notice that the pH goes much, much higher. And that's because the solution is UNB, uh, furred. And so what you'll notice is that there's a color change from, ah, blue color up above to a purplish color down below to show that the pH changed. Now again with the buffered solution, when we add that same small amount of a strong base to the buffered solution, noticed that the pH remains relatively stable. So we have the same color change or no color change. Light blew up above and light blue down below. And so again, the major take away here is that buffers can resist. Changes in pH. Now over here on the right were reminding you guys that the Henderson hostile back equation can actually be used to prepare buffer solutions. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that Henderson Hasselbach equation is expressed as the pH of the solution equal to the PKK of an acid, plus the log of the final concentration of constant conjugate base over the final concentration of conjugal Aston. And so in our next practice, videos will be able to practice utilizing the Henderson Hustle back equation while preparing buffer solutions. So I'll see you guys in that practice video

