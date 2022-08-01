so I'm sure you remember from your previous chemistry courses at the pH scale ranges from 0 to 14 and really, the pH scale has three sections to it. Neutral, acidic and basic. And so neutral. Solutions Recall Have a pH that is equal to seven. And so, at a Ph of seven, the concentration of hydrogen ions is equal to the concentration of hydroxide ions and so acidic solutions have a pH. Solution. Have a pH value that is less than seven, and so you can see that here. Ph less than seven. And so when the pH is less than seven, the concentration of H plus ions is greater than the concentration of O. H minus ions. And then finally, basic solutions are solutions that have a pH greater than seven. And so you can see here pH greater than seven indicates basic solutions, so basic solutions have ah, hydrogen ion concentration less than the hydrogen, the hydroxide ion concentration. So let's take a look at our example below to refresh our memories on some of this and notice that the pH scale here has a neutral section here where the P H is equal to seven and notice that the concentration of H plus ions is equal to the concentration of O H minus ions, and then you can see as the pH starts to decrease the concentration of H plus increases and the concentration of O H minus decreases. And then, as the pH increases, the reverse will happen. The concentration of H plus starts to decrease, and the concentration of O H minus starts to increase. And so what's true here in every situation is K W and recall that K W is equal to the concentration of H plus times the concentration of O H. Minus. And we know that at 25 degrees Celsius, which is the temperature that we assume biological systems, air at K W will always be equal to one times 10 to the negative. 14th Moeller squared. So no matter what you plug in for these values at any pH, uh, you will always get one times 10 to the negative 14 at a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. So here we put in some examples, I looked up the pH of lemon juice and lemon juice has a pH of about two, and so you can see that here now. Neutral. Uh, pure water, of course, has a pH. That's equal Thio seven. So it is neutral, and then bleach I looked up, has a pH that is equal to 12. And so one thing that's interesting to note is that we see that hydrogen concentration of one is equal to zero a ph of zero. And so the question is, can you have a concentration of hydrogen ions greater than one? And the answer to that is, of course you can. However, what's gonna happen is if you have a concentration of hydrogen ion concentration greater than one, then what will happen is you're gonna extend outside of the ph range, so you you'll have a negative pH value. And so the same applies for O H minus. If you have a concentration of O. H minus greater than one, you'll extend beyond the pH range here. And so H plus R O H. Minus concentrations greater than one will give you ah pH values that lie outside the normal 1 to range. And these values are much harder to measure, so they're much more difficult to measure. And on top of that, we don't really have to worry about that so much because in biological systems and biological solutions, the pH usually always ranges in that normal range from 0 to 14. So we don't have to worry about negative. Ph S or pH is greater than 14 which is nice. And so this ends our lesson on the Ph scale, and I'll see you guys in some of our practice our next practice videos.

