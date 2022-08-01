Calculating pH

in this video, we're going to do a quick review on pH. So I'm sure most of you guys remember from your previous chemistry courses that the pH is directly related to the H plus ions or the proton concentration and a solution. But why do we even care about the proton concentration? Well, it turns out the proton concentration is super important to biochemists because many enzymes and biochemical processes are strongly affected by the concentration of protons. And so if we change the concentration of protons, then we can potentially affect the enzymes activity and that can affect the biochemical processes. So biochemist need a way to measure the concentration of protons in a solution. And that's exactly where the pH comes into play. Because the pH is literally a log arrhythmic measurement of the H plus ion concentration and a solution, and the pH also indirectly measures the O. H. Minus ion concentration. And we can see that pretty clearly when we recall the ion constant of water, or K W from our previous lesson videos, which we know is equal to the H plus ion concentration times, the O. H. Minus ion concentration. And so, if we use pH to calculate the H plus ion concentration. Then we can use the K W to calculate the O. H minus ion concentration. And so you can see how calculating H plus through pH is also an indirect measurement of calculating the O. H minus concentration. And so pH is also mathematically defined as the negative log, a rhythm of the H plus ion concentration and so down below. In our equation, you can see that the pH is indeed equal to the negative log. A rhythm of the H plus ion concentration and the rules of logarithms say that the negative log is equal to the positive log of the reciprocal. And so it's good to be able to recognize both of these equations here in case your professors leaning towards one or the other. And so one way that helps me remember the equation for Ph is that I know that this p here really just represents the negative log. And so when I think of Ph. I know that it's literally the negative log of H or the negative log of the H plus ion concentration. And so hopefully that will help you guys remember it as well. Now down below, in our example is asking us to determine the pH of a solution with an H plus ion concentration of 0.4 Mueller. And so this is a pretty straightforward example. All we need to dio is plug our H plus ion concentration into our equation up above. And so we know that the pH is literally equal to the negative log of the H plus ion concentration, which is given to us as 0. And so, if you take your calculators and you do the negative log of 0.4 you'll get an answer of about 1.4. And so this answer here matches with answer Option D, and so we could go ahead and indicate that D here is correct, and all of the other answer options are incorrect. So this is a good review of pH, and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts of calculating pH in our next practice video. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts