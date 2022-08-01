Protein-Ligand Equilibrium Constants

So now that we've introduced protein like and interactions as well as protein like and rate constants in this video, we're going to talk about the first of two different protein like and equilibrium constants. So again, it turns out that there are actually two protein like an equilibrium constants. And so in this video we're really only going to talk about the very first protein like and equilibrium constant. And then later in our next video, we'll talk about the second protein like and equilibrium constant. Now it's important to note now that equilibrium constants are different than rate constants. And so, in our last lesson video, we talked about rate constants, and in this video we're focusing on equilibrium, constants, and so the first protein, like an equilibrium constant is the protein like in association equilibrium constant, which is Capital K A. Not to be confused with lower case K A, which is again the rate constant that we talked about in our last couple of lesson videos and so recall that the equilibrium constant is abbreviated as just k e. Q. And really all it is is just the ratio of the concentration of products over the concentration of react. It's and so this association equilibrium Constant Capital K is really just an equilibrium constant itself. It's the exact equilibrium constant for the association of the free protein and free lie again into the protein logging complex. Now you might recognize this capital K a variable from way back in our previous lesson videos. And that's because we use the same exact capital K a variable to represent the acid dissociation constant, which again also uses the variable capital K. And so it's very, very important not to confuse. So do not confuse this protein like in association constant K A that we just introduced now with the acid dissociation constant that we talked about way back in our previous lesson videos. And we kind of already knew to do that anyways, because we know that not all proteins are going to be acids anyways. And so this association equilibrium Constant Capital K is actually a measure of protein affinity for a lie again. And so the k A and protein affinity for lie again are actually directly proportional to each other, which therefore means that the greater the value of this K, the stronger the affinity a protein has for that particular lie game. Now, this K also has units of inverse molar ity, and it turns out that it's actually going to be the reciprocal of the second protein, like an equilibrium constant that we'll talk more about in our next lesson video. And so, essentially, what we're saying is that the K is the reciprocal of the dissociation constant K d, which again we'll talk more about and our next video. And so here. What you can see is that the k A can be defined as the reciprocal of the K d. So essentially one over K d. And again we'll revisit this idea mawr when we talk about the dissociation constant k d n our next lesson video. Now notice down below in our image Over here on the far left, what we have is a, um, reminder of how protein ligand interactions work. And so notice that this lower case K and this lower case K d represent rate constants which we again talked about and our last few lesson videos. And so these particular rate constants are different than the equilibrium constants that we're learning about in this video and so over here what we have is the equilibrium constant the association equilibrium constant capital K A, which is again different than this rate constant over here with lower case K. And so again, we already know from our previous awesome videos that equilibrium constants are just the ratio of the product over the reactive. And so, for the association here of the protein legging complex, the product is just going to be pl and the reactant they're gonna be p and L. And so it's going to be, uh, the two of these concentrations multiplied by each other. And so this is one way to express this association equilibrium constant K, a capital K. But it can also be defined by the ratio of the rate constant lower case K over the rate constant lower case, K d. And so here What we can say is that lower case K A, as well as lower case k d. A. Za ratio. Just like this K over k d. Also, rip is a representation of the association equilibrium constant Capital K. And then, of course, as we said up above in this line, the K is the reciprocal of the dissociation constant. And so we can also define the K A as the reciprocal of the k d the capital k d, which again we're going to talk more about and our next lesson video. And so over here on the far right, what we have is a reminder that the capital K a is going to have units of inverse molar ity. So over here we can put an inverse polarity. And so this here is ah, lot of information. And as we move forward in our course and continue to talk about these protein leg in equilibrium constants, we'll be able to piece a lot of this information together and make it make even mawr sense. And so this here is the conclusion to our introduction of the protein leg in association equilibrium Constant Capital K. And I'll see you guys in our next lesson. Video. We'll we'll talk about the dissociation equilibrium, constant capital, K d

Hide transcripts